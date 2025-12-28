Terence Crawford Adamant on Ilia Topuria Claims as He Snubs Dana White for ‘Best Matchmaker’ Crown

Do you know what the clearest evidence of UFC fighters’ low pay is? Ilia Topuria—arguably the biggest star in the promotion right now—has to manufacture beef with a boxer like Terence Crawford just to sniff a crossover payday. That alone says everything. And now, even that door has slammed shut.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Terence Crawford has hung up his gloves, ending any possibility of a money-spinning clash with ‘El Matador.’ While their brief war of words may be over, ‘Bud’ hasn’t completely let it go. In fact, he took fresh shots at Topuria during an appearance on Adin Ross’ livestream—whether out of honesty or lingering irritation is up for debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terence Crawford didn’t even spare Dana White

Speaking to Ross, Crawford’s first victim was UFC CEO Dana White, who is set to launch the first event of Zuffa Boxing on January 23rd—a day before UFC 324. “I wouldn’t say he’s one of the best matchmakers,” Crawford told Ross when the latter claimed White’s involvement in Zuffa can only do good. Notably, Zuffa has partnered with Paramount to air its events.

Journalist Dan Rafael has also revealed a list of names that are on the new boxing promotion’s roster. Regardless, later in the livestream, Ross pressed ‘Bud’ about the chances of his participation in MMA fights. “Nah, nah. They don’t pay enough,” Terence Crawford, who has a wrestling background and is often described as a good enough wrestler, said.

“You know, to do wrestling, kicking, boxing, and elbowing, like man, you can’t have it,” he added. As the discussion continued, Ross asked whether Crawford watches the UFC. ‘Bud,’ who has attended several UFC events—and was even mistakenly called ‘Kendrick Lamar’ by broadcasters on one occasion—confirmed that he does. This prompted Ross to ask about his favorite fighters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago El luchador Ilia Topuria, doble campeon del mundo de UFC. Double UFC World Champion Ilia Topuria ApoxCaballero PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxESP -ecommerce-Fotos eCommerce-2-166787458

“Jon Jones and Khabib, hands down. They’re my guys,” Crawford replied. Noticing the absence of the reigning lightweight champion, Ross attempted to stir a viral moment, fully aware of the tension between Crawford and former two-division champion Ilia Topuria. “Listen, this is crazy. I’ve never seen this dude fight,” Crawford said when asked about Topuria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Notably, during their feud, Crawford had previously claimed he had never watched Topuria fight—and he appears to be sticking to that narrative. “Never, not once. I’m gonna have to watch him on YouTube. I swear to God,” Crawford told Ross during the stream.

Topuria has taken a hiatus from competition while dealing with legal issues in his personal life. Although he has not vacated his lightweight title, Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett are set to fight for the interim belt, with the winner expected to face Topuria upon his return.

As for the hypothetical clash between Crawford and Topuria—if it ever happened—who would come out on top?

ADVERTISEMENT

Undefeated champion predicts ‘Bud’ Crawford vs. Ilia Topuria

Shakur Stevenson, a three-division world champion with a perfect 24-0 record, isn’t buying Topuria’s chances. Having trained with Crawford for years, Stevenson says ‘Bud’ is far from a typical boxer and possesses a wrestling base that separates him from most elite strikers.

“Those guys gotta leave ‘Bud’ alone,” Stevenson said. “I think ‘Bud’ Crawford is just different… He’s got a great wrestling background. I’ve seen him wrestle real wrestlers,” before suggesting he wouldn’t be shocked if Crawford “knocked him out or choked him to death.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It appears retirement isn’t stopping Terence Crawford from speaking his mind. Whether his latest statement about Ilia Topuria results in further friction is yet to be seen. But it sure makes for great entertainment. Do you believe Crawford?