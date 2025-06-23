Tom Aspinall Receives Clear Message From Tyson Fury After Jon Jones’ Unexpected UFC Retirement

Jon Jones has been all over the headlines in the past couple of days. The 37-year-old, undefeated former UFC heavyweight champion retired from the sport, leaving everyone shocked with the sudden announcement. While the combat world was reeling from the news, former boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury sent a clear message to the new UFC undisputed heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

After UFC president Dana White broke the news during a press conference in Azerbaijan on Saturday, Jones confirmed with a statement of his own on social media. “This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years,” Jones wrote in a lengthy message to his followers. Aspinall’s initial reaction?

“For you fans,” he wrote on Instagram. “It’s time to get this Heavyweight division going. An active Undisputed Champion.” He later shared a post on his Instagram Story, highlighting his new status in the heavyweight division, which prompted ‘The Gypsy King’ to send a message to his fellow countryman. “Get up the[re] my boy!” Tyson wrote while sharing Aspinall’s story on his own Instagram account.

Fury retired from the sport of boxing after suffering back-to-back losses to former undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last year. Though there have been some speculations about his comeback from retirement to fight former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in an all-British matchup, ‘The Gypsy King’ maintains he doesn’t intend to step into the ring ever again, at least professionally.

Aspinall, on the other hand, has been waiting for a shot against Jon Jones since his last fight against Curtis Blaydes, where he won the rematch via knockout to retain his then title—interim heavyweight title. Regardless, the connection between Aspinall and Tyson Fury isn’t something new, as they have been long-time friends who come from the same Greater Manchester area. In fact, Aspinall even credits Tyson Fury for helping him conquer the mental aspect of combat sports.

Tom Aspinall claimed Tyson Fury changed his career

Back in March 2022, Aspinall was slated to appear in the UFC London main event against Alexander Volkov. Ahead of his fight, Aspinall reflected on the impact Fury had on him during their training sessions years ago. “I think Tyson Fury’s helped me the most mentally,” Aspinall said at media day. “Obviously, I improved a lot—my skill set improved, my boxing improved, definitely… But more so mentally.”

Aspinall was at a crossroads in his career at the time, where he was unsure whether he should continue fighting. It was then that Aspinall claimed Tyson Fury gave him clarity and confidence. “He has completely changed my career and the outlook of what I’ve got on combat and fighting,” he said. “Without him, I wouldn’t be where I am right now because my mentality’s changed completely since I trained with him.”

That being said, long-time friend Tyson Fury seems to be proud of Tom Aspinall’s new career milestone. While Aspinall hasn’t responded to Tyson’s message yet, he would likely be grateful to hear from his old training partner. What do you make of Fury’s message to Aspinall?