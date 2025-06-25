Turki Alalshikh’s ‘Biased’ Berlanga-Zepeda Remark Triggers Shakur Stevenson Response

In the combustible world of boxing, where gloves speak louder than words—sometimes it’s the words that ignite the real fire. And in a sport already rife with controversy, nothing stokes the flames like an influential promoter tipping his hand a little too much. Enter Turki Alalshikh, the powerful head of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, whose ambitions to transform boxing with blockbuster cards have rarely gone unnoticed. But his latest comment—bold, emotional, and arguably too transparent—has sent shockwaves across the boxing community.

Fans were left wide-eyed when the Saudi powerbroker took to X.com on June 25th, boldly declaring: “I will be very upset if Berlanga and Zepeda knock out Sheeraz and Shakur. We have big plans for Sheeraz and Shakur, and this result would be a complete disaster…!” The reaction was swift and fierce. Critics pounced on the statement, branding it “biased” and warning that such sentiments could pave the way for blatant robberies on fight night—set for July 12th in Queens, New York. After all, when a promoter openly admits he needs certain fighters to win, how fair can the playing field truly be?

East Side Boxing reported fan concerns that opponents William Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs) and Edgar Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) may only have one clear path to victory: a knockout. And with Shakur Stevenson’s reputation for evasive defense—and brittle hands—already dividing fans, many worry this bout could turn into a showcase, not a shootout. Similarly, the towering and dangerous Berlanga, known for his one-punch power, is entering the ring against Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs), who reportedly has a future showdown with Canelo Alvarez penciled in for February 2026. High stakes? That’s underselling it.

But if Alalshikh thought his words would go unchallenged, he underestimated the resolve of the WBC lightweight champ. Shakur Stevenson, never one to let a challenge—or a slight—go unanswered, fired back with a tweet drenched in venom and bravado: “IT CAN ACTUALLY GO THE OTHER WAY, OSCAR CANT FIGHT FOR HIM AND EVEN IF HE COULD I WILL WHOOP THEM BOTH IN THE SAME NIGHT 😈😈😈” The message was clear, the tone unmistakable. Stevenson wasn’t just talking smoke—he was laying down a threat to both Zepeda and Oscar De La Hoya, Zepeda’s promoter and a former six-division world champion himself.

Shakur’s retort wasn’t just bravado—it was a clapback against the narrative that he’s a protected fighter. By saying “Oscar can’t fight for him…”, Stevenson took aim at the critics suggesting Zepeda’s advantage lies more outside the ring than inside it. And in threatening to “whoop them both in the same night”, he leaned into the drama with all the swagger of a man with something to prove—and everything to lose.

Inside Dana White and Turki Alalshikh’s bold leap into boxing under the TKO empire

For years, UFC president Dana White has teased the idea of stepping into the boxing business. Now, that long-standing ambition is finally materializing—thanks to a power-packed alliance with Turki Alalshikh and TKO Group Holdings, the parent company behind both UFC and WWE. Announced officially on March 5, 2025, the new partnership marks the beginning of a multi-year boxing venture that promises to overhaul the sport’s fragmented foundation.

According to the announcement, the newly formed promotion will leverage the “day-to-day operational expertise, management, and oversight” of TKO. White and WWE president Nick Khan will take the reins of this ambitious endeavor, while Saudi Arabia’s government-backed entertainment arm, Sela, also plays a key role in its execution. What sets this project apart is its robust infrastructure—from scouting global talent to offering access to UFC Performance Institutes in Las Vegas, Mexico City, and Shanghai. Add in “TKO’s production, media, and promotional expertise” and it’s clear: this isn’t just another boxing promotion—it’s an empire-in-the-making.

This vision had been bubbling under the surface for months. TKO COO Mark Shapiro had hinted at it earlier, noting that talks were ongoing to build a boxing league in partnership with Alalshikh. “We are close on an agreement with the Saudis on the creation of a boxing league…where we would be the producer, the promoter, and responsible for all day-to-day operations,” Shapiro stated, adding that TKO could command a fee of “$10 million-plus.”

Dana White himself laid out the blueprint in a feature with Alalshikh’s Ring Magazine, saying: “Everybody knows the format—the best fight the best…Once somebody holds that belt, you don’t need three letters in front of the belt…Whoever has that belt is the best in the world in that weight class.” The simplicity and clarity of this approach take direct aim at boxing’s convoluted four-belt system—a structure often blamed for diluting championships and delaying dream matchups, like the long-postponed Mayweather vs. Pacquiao bout.

Alalshikh, the man behind Riyadh Season’s surge in blockbuster matchups, emphasized the impact of the collaboration: “This landmark partnership between industry powerhouses sets the stage for an unparalleled experience for boxers and fans…Together, we are developing the next generation of talent and delivering world-class events at a time when the sport is primed for further disruption.” If their shared vision plays out as planned, this could be the beginning of a boxing renaissance—one that might finally unify the fractured ring and let the fists do the talking.