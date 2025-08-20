$200M Canelo-Crawford Card Announcement Sparks Fan Fears Dana White Will Destroy Boxing

It’s been quite a ride for Dana White as he gears up to promote what is billed as the biggest boxing event of 2025. Earlier this year, Saudi boxing architect Turki Alalshikh struck a four-fight deal with Canelo Alvarez, kicking it off with the Mexican superstar’s win over William Scull in May. That victory set the stage for a blockbuster clash with Terence Crawford, with UFC CEO Dana White initially announced as the lead promoter under the TKO Group Holdings banner.

Dana White even oversaw the first face-off between Canelo and Crawford, but soon after, Alalshikh named Sela as the event’s official promoter, moving the date from September 12 to 13 due to a venue conflict. The switch fueled speculation that White had been sidelined. He quickly shut down those rumors, and Alalshikh later clarified that White remains a co-promoter. Now, with the September 13 showdown at Allegiant Stadium set to stream globally on Netflix, White has turned his focus to hyping up a stacked undercard.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is on the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford undercard?

In a video shared on His Excellency Turki Alalshikh’s Instagram account, Dana White said, “Turki and I are excited about this because I always talk about the prelims in the UFC, like all the fights matter. Well, the prelims on this undercard for Canelo-Crawford are awesome.” White highlighted the undercard fights, which feature Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brandon Adams, Ivan Dychko vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr., and Reito Tsutsumi vs. Javier Martinez.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TURKI ALALSHIKH تركي آل الشيخ (@turki) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The lineup also includes Al-Mohammed vs. Martin Caraballo, Steven Nelson vs. Raiko Santana, and Marco Verde vs. TBA. “The undercard of Canelo Crawford starts at 5:30 on the East Coast, and the prelims are awesome,” White concluded in the video. As UFC CEO, White has long promoted fight cards through energetic social media videos, a strategy that reliably builds hype and fan anticipation.

However, Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford already had the boxing world on its feet. Their star power is reflected in the massive combined purse of $200 million, with Canelo earning $150 million and Crawford taking home $50 million. Still, circling back to White’s video—while his approach has proven effective in MMA, boxing operates in a different sphere, and his attempt to apply the UFC playbook here seems to have fallen flat.

Dana White shunned from boxing by fans

White’s entry into boxing hasn’t been the smoothest one, and it appears fans aren’t making it any easier. One user threw accusations at Dana White. “Dana didn’t know who they were either, that’s why he’s reading it the whole time,” the user commented. It’s unlikely that he would, but the real question is, does he know every fighter in the UFC?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The next user appeared to be even harsher with their take. “He’s going to destroy boxing,” the user wrote. However, considering White took the UFC from unregulated to one of the major sports not only in the US but across the globe, it’s safe to say boxing is in good hands.

Meanwhile, this user wasn’t impressed by the undercard. “Weak undercard, I won’t lie.. but main event is stellar,” the user commented. Well, undercards don’t often put people into seats—it’s the main event that does it.

Someone else brought up the Ali Act. “Dana better not forget the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act. He’s shady as with the fighters,” the comment read. White has backed the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act, new bipartisan legislation introduced to amend the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act and the Professional Boxing Safety Act of 1996.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another user was quick to dismiss White’s role in the sport. “Americans don’t want this guy in charge of boxing,” the user wrote. While strong reactions like this highlight the resistance White faces, every new venture encounters friction at the start. If he can consistently deliver great fights, however, that criticism could eventually turn into praise.

It would be an understatement to say Dana White has some reputation-building to do in boxing. Being handed the Canelo-Crawford card hasn’t helped his case either. Do you share the views expressed in these comments?