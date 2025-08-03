Tyson Fury Shuts Down Joe Rogan With Career-Defining Retirement Twist

After suffering back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk last year, Tyson Fury announced his retirement from boxing in January this year. However, ahead of Usyk’s rematch against Daniel Dubois, Fury, alongside GEA Chairman Turki Alalshikh, hinted at a potential comeback to the boxing ring to complete the Usyk trilogy. While talks about a potential clash against rival Anthony Joshua ran wild, Fury seemed focused on finally handing Usyk a defeat.

Interestingly, the entire world was on board, expecting to hear about Fury’s official comeback. Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, had even hinted that ‘The Gypsy King’ was back in the gym, and would be available in 2026 after wrapping up his Netflix reality show ‘At Home With the Furys.’ Perhaps influenced by such chatter in the boxing scene, UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan had made anticipatory statements during his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

In conversation with comedian Mike Vecchione, Rogan said, “I would imagine the most difficult opponent for [Usyk] is Tyson Fury because Tyson Fury is 6’9. He is an incredible boxer. He’s one of the best boxers of all time, regardless of any division.” Addressing Usyk’s mandatory WBO title defense against Joseph Parker, Rogan claimed it would be a great bout, something that Parker deserves, “But what I want to see before the f—ing hay’s in the barn, I want to see one more.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

AD

“One more, because Fury is the only one that’s given him problems,” Rogan added, boasting about Fury’s fights against Usyk. Unfortunately for Rogan, the Brit has shared a career-defining retirement twist, which seemingly shuts down Rogan and his thoughts on the third fight for good. According to a report from Sky Sports, Fury was attending Doncaster Racecourse when he said “never” upon being asked about his return to boxing. “Too old, look at my beard, all grey,” he added. “Boxing is a young man’s game.”

Fury was there to watch his horse, ‘Big Gypsy King’, naturally, this led the reporter to ask Fury whether he sees a career in horse racing, to which he said, “Maybe, who knows.” Interestingly, this comes after some contrasting comments Fury made about Usyk just recently.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tyson Fury had claimed he is the only one who can beat Oleksandr Usyk

In the midst of speculations about his return, Tyson Fury spoke about Usyk after the Ukrainian defeated Dubois in the rematch. “Congratulations to both men, but Usyk knows there is only one man who can beat him. I’ve done it twice before and the world knows it,” Fury said, dismissing his two losses to Usyk last year.

via Imago Image via Imago

He was out running, instead of attending the Usyk vs. Dubois rematch, so he added, “I’m not ******* at some boxing match, I’m out on the road running.” He then added, “I came home. I done my job and I got myself back. I’m the man. I’m the Spartan. No matter what anyone wants to say, I won those fights, guaranteed, 100 per cent.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It appears Joe Rogan had to eat his own words after Tyson Fury went back on his own claims. This seemingly puts an end to the conversation about Fury’s return, allowing Usyk to potentially face Parker next. But only time will tell what the future holds for these boxers. What do you make of Fury’s retirement? Is it final this time?