Tyson Fury Sums Up His Feelings for Tom Aspinall Amid Jon Jones’ UFC Comeback Talk

Jon Jones can’t seem to make up his mind about what he wants at 37. The Rochester, New York-born MMA great just revealed he is plotting a return to mixed martial arts after confirming his official retirement from the sport a month ago. Last month, during a press conference in Azerbaijan, UFC boss Dana White announced that Jones has officially retired from the sport. This came amid growing demand for an undisputed clash between Jones and Aspinall. Jones had even confirmed his retirement through a post on X, but an announcement from President Donald Trump seems to have changed his mind.

The 45th President of the United States, who has previously hosted several boxing matches in the past, claimed he wants a UFC Card to unfold on the White House lawn during the US’s 250th anniversary next July. This prompted Jones to tweet, “Fighting at the White House? Just re-entered the testing pool, [which] lasted for about two weeks. Figured we’d keep everyone’s options open.”

Notably, Tom Aspinall was elevated as the undisputed champion after Jones’ exit. Regardless, as Aspinall eyes his path to heavyweight dominance, his longtime friend Tyson Fury has weighed in, sharing his thoughts on the rising UFC star. “Congratulated Aspinall on winning the UFC championship. I am honored. Yeah, he’s a swift one,” Fury said while appearing in an interview with ‘Ushatayka’.

Jones, considered one of the best mixed martial artists ever, hasn’t fought since November 16, 2024, when he defeated Stipe Miocic via knockout in the third round to retain his UFC heavyweight title at UFC 309. In the meantime, Aspinall has revealed what his future in the UFC may look like.

After Jon Jones’ exit, Top Aspinall wants four fights

Despite Jones’ enthusiasm about his surprise U-Turn on retirement, whether Aspinall is his target for the potential UFC Card on the White House lawn remains unclear. However, Aspinall is not concerned, as he seems to have a clear plan for what he will do next. According to his conversation with Adam Catterall, Aspinall is plotting four fights next year.

“I’d like to do 4 in the next 12 months. I don’t know how realistic that is,” he admitted. “If you look at the top ten, I have beaten 6 of them. My goal is to beat ten of the top ten. I wanna beat all ten.” Ciryl Gane, Jailton Almeida, Waldo Cortes Acosta, and Derrick Lewis are the ones Aspinall hasn’t defeated yet.

“My goal is at least three, maybe four between now and the end of ’26,” Aspinall added, signaling his intent to dominate the post-Jones heavyweight era.

As Tom Aspinall sets his sights on a year of heavyweight dominance, Jon Jones has re-entered the spotlight, threatening to throw a wrench into his plans. Whether Jones’ tweet materializes into an actual showdown remains to be seen. But here’s the big question: Do you think this fight will really happen?