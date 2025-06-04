UFC Legend Agrees to Join Adin Ross’ Boxing Event in a Bid to End 15-Year-Old Rivalry

Boxing and Adin Ross might seem like an unlikely combination, but the 24-year-old has quickly made a name for himself in the fight world with his rapidly growing company, Brand Risk Promotions. Generally focused on influencer matchups, the promotion can find some legitimacy by partnering with a massive name—a former UFC star widely considered a legend.

Launched in 2024, Ross’ promotion capitalizes on the growing trend of influencer boxing that blends entertainment, social media fame, and combat sports. Brand Risk has had a handful of high-profile events, which include Brand Risk 005 and 006, showcasing participants like the Island Boys, Slim Jxmmi, and Oblivion. However, this UFC legend’s involvement will take it to a whole new level. So, who are we talking about?

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson recently appeared in a Kick livestream with Adin Ross and Neon. While traveling by car during the stream, Jackson offered to fight in Ross’ boxing promotion. However, he didn’t just offer to box anybody, he wanted to fight his rival, also a former UFC light heavyweight champion, Rashad Evans.

“I will box Rashad Evans in your show…,” Jackson said in the video. “Hey, I’m gonna be honest, [I will only fight] if the purse is right… He’ll be down too.” Ross’ excitement was through the roof after being offered the opportunity to host a fight between these two UFC legends, especially because of their past and the lack of a rematch in the aftermath.

Jackson and Evans fought back on UFC 114 in May 2010 in Las Vegas. It was billed as a grudge match between the pair, who could not stand each other and had massive bad blood between them. Ultimately, Evans defeated Jackson via unanimous decision after three rounds, thanks to his wrestling.

However, Jackson had nearly ended the fight in the 3rd round with a flurry of strikes. Regardless, if everything goes according to plan, it appears Jackson and Evans can pick up their rivalry where they left off. However, one thing to note is that Brand Risk’s prior events have been unsanctioned, and recently, it made headlines for a serious shooting incident.

The Antonio Brown shooting incident outside Adin Ross’ boxing event

Chaos erupted outside Adin Ross’ boxing event in Miami as former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was involved in a violent altercation that allegedly escalated to gunfire on May 16th. The incident occurred around 3 a.m., with videos showing Brown in a physical scuffle before he reportedly pulled out a firearm.

Brown later claimed on social media, “I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me.” He also stated, “I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED,” clarifying he was only detained for questioning and later released.

However, activist Zül-Qarnaįn Nantambu, who was seen in the footage, disputed Brown’s account. Speaking to TMZ, he alleged, “AB squeezed off a couple shots… There were kids around.” Video appears to show Brown running with a gun in his left hand before raising his arm as gunshots ring out.

Zül-Qarnaįn insisted there was no robbery attempt and that “the guys in the video fighting him were all on AB and Adin’s teams.” He also claimed to have wrestled over the gun with Brown during a second scuffle. The Miami Police Department confirmed no arrests but said the investigation is ongoing.

That said, Adin Ross might have just secured the biggest deal for his boxing promotion. However, it’s vital to remember that nothing has been made official yet. What do you think of the fight? Would you watch it?