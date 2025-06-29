UFC Superstar Sums Up Jake Paul’s Victory Over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in One Word

“Shut the f**k up,” was Jake Paul‘s response to an angry and disappointed crowd at Honda Center booing him after his unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. ‘The Problem Child’ completely dominated the first few rounds against the former world champion, who looked extremely reluctant to trade punches. Though he managed to land some good power punches when he tried, the effort just didn’t seem to be there, at least until the fifth round. Despite the legendary Chavez Sr. constantly encouraging his son, Chavez Jr. just wasn’t able to find his rhythm.

Finally, after the 5th round, Chavez Jr. showed some life, but it was too little, too late. For Jake Paul, it was a statement victory against arguably his first legitimate challenger. And despite the crowd raining boos, the No.1 ranked UFC lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan, had only pleasantries to share.

Tsarukyan’s prediction came true

Shortly after the event, Jake Paul shared a carousel of pictures on his Instagram, showcasing his dominance over Chavez Jr., with the final image capturing the winning moment. True to form, ‘El Gallo’ doubled down on his dominance with an arrogant caption. “Hahahaahhahahahajajajajajajajajajsjjajajaja W,” he wrote. As expected, the fans bombarded the post with comments mocking the fight. However, amidst the sea of critics calling the fight “rigged”, Arman Tsarukyan’s comments stood out, who wrote, “Congrats 💣,” visibly glad that his prediction came true. What prediction?

Well, just hours before the event, DAZN Boxing released a video from Paul and Chavez’s camp with sit-down interviews from special guests. For the YouTuber-turned-boxer, it was the UFC star vouching for him. Tsarukyan revealed how Jake Paul’s dedication and improvement have surprised him, before picking him as the winner.

With his prediction proven right, the No.1 ranked lightweight contender made sure to gloat and congratulate the winner. Tsarukyan wasn’t alone in his support, as former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, a past opponent of Paul’s, also chimed in with a simple “Congrats,” showing his respect. Furthermore, now that Jake Paul has successfully won his second 10-round fight, a requirement for any boxer to be recognized by the sanctioning bodies as a professional boxer, he now aims big with a world title in his sights.

Jake Paul’s lofty title ambitions

Right after the clash, DAZN Boxing caught the 28-year-old in his locker room. The interviewer wasted no time and popped the question that had been on everyone’s mind. “The big question, and I even asked your brother. You being a world champion. When can they see it happening? Do they see it happening?” she asked, before revealing that the unified cruiserweight champion Gilberto Ramirez had dismissed Jake Paul as a legitimate contender.

“It’s not his division,” Paul replied immediately. “It’s Badou Jack and the other kid, from New Zealand, Jai Opetaia. It’s everyone’s division, and I am coming to take it all,” he declared, revealing his lofty dreams of unifying the division.

Furthermore, despite not accepting Jake Paul as a legit threat, Zurdo is ready to take the fight. Because for him, it is an easy payday and an even easier victory. The duo doubled down on the potential clash during the post-event presser when they got into an intense face-off, verbally agreeing to a clash in the future.

At the moment, Jake Paul is still a few victories away from actually challenging Zurdo Ramirez. However, with the path he is on, we can expect the duo to lock down pretty soon. What do you think about Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez headliner?

