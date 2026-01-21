“Very Unfortunate”: WBC President Calls Out Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing for Bullying Their Way Into the Sport

Zuffa Boxing is mere days away from launching its first-ever boxing event. And WBC President, Mauricio Sulaiman, appears to have jumped into action, taking digs at Dana White, who will lead the promotion. Sulaiman’s criticism stems from certain comments White had made prior to the promotion’s debut event.

The UFC CEO had boldly claimed that his promotion would not entertain any involvement from the three-letter sanctioning bodies that have convoluted the sport for so long. This appears to have ticked off Sulaiman, who leads the biggest of the four sanctioning bodies. So, while appearing in an interview with Boxing Social, Sulaiman didn’t hold back his criticism.

Mauricio Sulaiman calls Zuffa Boxing a minor promotion

“Well, it’s very unfortunate that Dana White and all his team have taken this route to try to come in and bully and be so aggressive,” the WBC President told Boxing Social. “There’s no need for aggressiveness. They can do their boxing league, and they can do whatever they do.” Sulaiman wishes Dana White success with the venture and acknowledged that it could potentially help fighters.

But he stressed that the tone of the rollout sends the wrong message for the sport. “The way the league has been presented is absolutely contrary to the benefit of the boxing general state,” he added. Using Calum Walsh as an example, Sulaiman highlighted the boxer’s existing ties to the WBC. “Walsh has held the WBC Continental Americas title for several years,” he continued.

“And has frequently displayed the belt on social media,” something Sulaiman said reflects his pride in the organization. Sulaiman said he has met Walsh many times and that the fighter’s long-term ambition has always been clear. “His dream is to be the WBC world champion,” he said, comparing that mindset to fighters such as Dalton Smith and Conor Benn, both of whom have openly stated their desire to win WBC titles.

The WBC president added that boxing does not need additional negativity, emphasizing the deep history and legacy of the sport’s major sanctioning bodies. “The history behind the WBC, the WBO, the IBF, and the WBA is so rich. This is the way boxing is all about.” Sulaiman compared the situation to American football, where the NFL remains the dominant league despite repeated challenges from breakaway organizations.

He suggested the same would apply in boxing, describing the new project as a secondary league rather than a replacement for the existing system. Calling it “a minor league,” Sulaiman said during the interview that he still hopes it provides opportunities for fighters. While Sulaiman is clearly unhappy about White’s comments, it appears the UFC CEO couldn’t entirely keep sanctioning bodies from his promotion anyway.

Dana White signed a boxer with the ambition to unify all the belts

Dana White has signed a boxer with the ambition to unify all the belts, but not without bending his own rules. Zuffa Boxing’s major signing of unified Ring Magazine and IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia marks a significant shift in White’s previously hardline stance against boxing’s traditional sanctioning bodies.

Opetaia will be co-promoted by his long-time promoter, Tasman Fighters, allowing him to continue fighting for and unifying recognized world titles. Speaking about the negotiations, promoter Mick Francis admitted there were early concerns. “However, probably to sweeten the deal and to get Jai across the line, they will let Jai fight for the titles and unify the division,” Francis said.

With its boxing debut on the horizon, people are beginning to talk about Zuffa Boxing and what their involvement could mean for the sport. But is it a good idea for Zuffa to pick up beef with pre-established names in the industry?