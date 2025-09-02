WBC Prez Pushes Back on Dana White’s TKO Boxing as Ali Family Fights for Fighters’ Rights

The boxing landscape looks poised for a major shift in the coming years, led by the TKO Group—the parent company of the UFC and WWE. Their new venture, Zuffa Boxing, is set to launch next year in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s GEA. Modeled after the UFC’s approach, the league aims to introduce a more streamlined, unified structure to professional boxing. Spearheaded by UFC CEO Dana White, the company has also thrown its weight behind a new bill that could significantly reshape the sport’s governance.

A bipartisan proposal currently in parliament seeks to amend both the Muhammad Ali Act and the Boxing Reform Act. If passed, it would allow the formation of UBOs (Universal Boxing Organizations), capable of independently sanctioning fights without relying on the traditional governing bodies. The development has already sparked reactions—most notably from WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, who recently shared his thoughts on the TKO boxing league in an interview with ProBox TV.

Sulaiman highlights the conflict of interest in the Dana White-led boxing league

“It is a great challenge for promoters and for organizations as well… they intend to be a league, a promoter, manager, all in one… [It has] a great potential risk of conflicts of interest for the fighter,” Sulaiman warned Juan Manuel Marquez and analyst Jalim Sadat during the interview. When Marquez was asked about his thoughts on the new league, he stressed the importance of patience before passing judgment. Still, he underscored what must remain the league’s priority.

“I think that the boxer has to be taken care of, and things have to be done that are worthwhile and things that the organizations also protect,” the Hall of Famer said. “They have to see if the rules are going to help the fighter or if they are also going to help boxing.” Sadat added to the discussion, urging Sulaiman to safeguard both the fighters’ interests and the integrity of the sport as TKO Boxing makes its entry.

In response, the WBC President claimed the organization remains open to new players in boxing—though cautious about the proposed changes to the Ali Act. “Let’s see what comes next, what they’re trying to do. And if it’s good for boxing, then welcome. Hopefully, there will be opportunities for many fighters,” he said during the interview. These statements come after Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, pushed back against the proposed changes to the Ali Act.

Nico Ali Walsh is against changes to the Ali Act

Since the bill’s introduction, it has faced significant criticism, with Nico Ali Walsh among the outspoken opponents, openly voicing his disdain for the proposed changes. “As an Ali, I’m completely against altering the Muhammad Ali Act,” he wrote on X. “My grandfather fought for it to protect fighters from getting screwed over.”

He continued, “Remove it, and promoters take control while fighters get paid less. Keep the act and protect the fighters who put their lives on the line.” His stance on the matter appears to have created a divide in the Ali household, though, as the change is being backed by none other than Ali’s widow, Lonnie.

