Jake Paul Perfectly Sums Up Caitlin Clark’s First WNBA Game After Injury

“The CC EFFECT!! WELCOME BACK! You were missed!” Basketball royalty, LeBron James, tweeted after the Indiana Fever defeated the New York Liberty with a 102-88 victory. Caitlin Clark presented an awe-inspiring performance totaling 32 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds during Saturday’s game. However, James isn’t the only one tweeting—even YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul is singing praises for the WNBA’s rising star.

Clark is coming out of a quad injury, which she suffered during a game against the Liberty on May 24th. The Indiana Fever announced on May 26, 2025, that Clark would be sidelined for at least two weeks, missing at least four games. However, she ended up missing out on five games before making a strong return, scoring 25 points in the first half to help Indiana (5-5) rally from an early 11-point deficit. But the question is, what did Paul say?

With such a performance, Paul, who has supported Clark for a while, had to say something. “You can’t spell WNBA without Caitlin Clark. Yes, I know it doesn’t make sense. But it does,” he wrote on X. The praise isn’t without merit, as Clark has quickly become the poster child for WNBA supremacy. Clark knocked down 11 of her 20 shot attempts and matched her career best by sinking seven three-pointers, several of which came from far beyond the three-point line.

To add a cherry on top, Clark finished her game with the second-most points she scored in her career thus far, which was just three less than her career best of 35. This game also ended the Liberty’s season-opening nine-game winning streak. Regardless, while Paul is all praise for Clark, other athletes aren’t so lucky.

Jake Paul reveals the top 10 most overrated athletes

‘The Problem Child’ caused a problem online a few days ago when he revealed his list of the top ten most overrated athletes in a video posted by his sports betting company, Betr. “These are all facts,” Paul boldly claimed before diving into the names. Frontrunning Paul’s list was baseball icon Babe Ruth, a seven-time World Series champion.

via Imago Mixed Zone Brazil V Colombia – Kings World Cup Nations 2025 Final Jake Paul is in the Mixed Zone during the Kings World Cup Nations 2025 Final match between Brazil and Colombia at Allianz Stadium in Milan, Italy, on January 12, 2025. Milan Italy PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAlessandroxBremecx originalFilename: bremec-mixedzon250112_np50A.jpg

Paul’s next name on the list was Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, whom Paul called “overpaid and overrated.” Things took a really dark turn when he named Cristiano Ronaldo, saying, “This one’s going to pi** off a lot of people.” Paul didn’t stop there, though. He called Ryan Garcia and Conor McGregor overrated, before taking aim at Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, labeling him “insanely overrated.”

NBA star Anthony Edwards, Canelo Alvarez, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, and former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua rounded out his list.

That being said, it appears that while Jake Paul respects what Caitlin Clark is doing, he doesn’t seem to have the same respect for male athletes leading in their respective sports. What are your thoughts on Clark’s return game and Paul’s list?