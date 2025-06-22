Canelo Alvarez Confirms WWE Plans at Terence Crawford Fight Presser

Earlier this year, UFC President Dana White announced his ambitious venture into boxing. A TKO league in partnership with WWE chief Nick Khan and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh. The promotion plans to host 12 regular boxing events annually, interspersed with occasional “super-fights.” They’ve already made good on the latter promise, scheduling the highly anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford showdown for September 13.

This ambitious entry into boxing highlights TKO’s expansive reach in the combat world, especially in WWE, where all three sports can meet. The World Wrestling Federation is no stranger to involving boxers in their program, dating back to its inaugural WrestleMania, where Mr. T reprised his Rocky III role as Clubber Lang to face off against Roddy Piper. Since then, we have seen the likes of Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and even Tyson Fury showing up in the federation.

So, when Canelo Alvarez announced his desire to work with TKO and Nick Khan even after the September 13 bout, fans got hopeful. Finally, on Sunday, during the official presser for the upcoming bout, when an interviewer asked Cinnamon about a possible venture in WWE, the Mexican icon answered swiftly. “We talking about it,” he said, confirming that there is interest.

He further added, “Maybe. Maybe you will see me in the WWE,” acknowledging the recent theories and rumors. However, at this point, Canelo Alvarez and his team are not sure of the timing. “Some point,” he said before moving on to the next question.

Given WWE is planning a Super Show in Mexico on 27th June, there’s room for optimism. Still, such a prospect feels almost too fantastical to believe right now. That said, given Canelo’s commitment to TKO extends through at least 2026, there’s a strong chance we might see him grace next year’s event. Currently, the Mexican icon is completely occupied with Terence Crawford, a fight which can either build or break his relationship with His Excellency Alalshikh.

Canelo Alvarez will make amends

On May 3rd, Alvarez had his first fight under the Riyadh Season banner against William Scull for the undisputed middleweight title. The expectations were quite high, with everyone looking forward to Cinnamon’s debut under the banner. Yet, the final product was completely lackluster.

With only 445 combined punches thrown across 12 rounds, it became the bout with the fewest punches thrown. As expected, fans and experts declared it an extremely dull affair. Forcing Alalshikh to follow a strict guideline of not promoting any overly defensive fights. In simple words: Fans want action, and he wants to give it to them.

It seems like even Canelo Alvarez agrees with the sentiment and said, “I agree with Turki Alalshikh. People want to see good fights,” during the official press conference for the September 13 mega bout. Pointing fingers at Scull, the Mexican juggernaut admitted that it wasn’t an enjoyable fight for him either. “People come to spend money to see great fights, and if the other fighter comes to run on the night and doesn’t make a good fight, it’s deception,” he added.

He finally revealed the sombre conversation he had with Alalshikh after the fight, vowing to make amends against Crawford. “[Alalshikh and I] talked after [the Scull fight] about that. It’s very sad,” he concluded.

The undisputed middleweight champion has already signed a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season. Tying him with the company till 2026, and can extend further after that. However, if the super fight against Terence Crawford turns out to be another dull affair, that might not happen. So, for Canelo Alvarez, it is not only about proving he is the best. But also to provide the fans with an action-packed night that will keep the hopes of becoming a billionaire alive.

What do you think about the whole TKO takeover of combat sports? Let us know your thoughts down below.