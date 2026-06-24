Manny Pacquiao’s Son Takes Unexpected Step Against Father After Boxing Loss

One loss appears to have formed cracks in the relationship between Manny Pacquiao and his son, Eman Joseph Bacosa Pacquiao. On Sunday, June 21, 2026, Eman suffered his second career loss nearly five years after his debut loss. The 22-year-old dropped a majority decision to Rodelyn Perez after being knocked down three times. While the loss became the center of conversation in the Philippines, what happened next sparked even more buzz.

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World Boxing News reported that a screenshot of the 22-year-old’s Instagram profile had gone viral. It showed that Eman’s following list no longer included his father’s account, suggesting he had unfollowed Manny Pacquiao. While it’s unclear exactly when Eman unfollowed his father, a search through Pacquiao’s own following list revealed that ‘Pacman’ also does not follow his son.

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At the time of writing, neither side has addressed the speculation nor issued a clarification. There have also been no reports suggesting a feud between father and son. That makes the apparent social media rift all the more surprising, especially considering Eman Bacosa fought on the undercard of Thrilla in Manila 2. The event was organized by Manny Pacquiao to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier’s iconic 1975 bout in the Philippines.

Getty MANILA, PHILIPPINES – SEPTEMBER 03: Boxer and Philippine Congressman Manny Pacquiao smiles during the first stop of a four-city press tour leading up to November 12’s WBO Welterweight Championship fight against Mexican boxer Juan Manuel Marquez in Las Vegas, at the Manila Hotel on September 3, 2011 in Manila, Philippines. The duo, who have won world titles in 11 weight divisions between them, will leave Manila and their expected 100,000 fan turnout for New York, LA and finally Mexico City ahead of the November 12 fight night. (Photo by Dondi Tawatao/Getty Images)

If you didn’t know, Eman is Pacquiao’s son with Joanna Bacosa. The boxing legend met Bacosa while she was working as a waitress, and the two eventually developed a relationship. However, the 22-year-old was raised in Japan, away from his biological father. According to reports, there were initially tensions between Pacquiao and Joanna Bacosa, with the boxing legend reportedly refusing to acknowledge Eman as his son.

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The two eventually reconciled, and last year, Eman explained that he had understood the situation from a young age. When he finally met Pacquiao in 2022, Eman said that ‘Pacman’ accepted him, allowed him to use the Pacquiao surname, and even supported his boxing career.

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Since making his professional debut in 2021, Eman has compiled an 8-2-1 record with his father’s backing. Sunday’s contest was his first professional title fight and also a rematch against Rodelyn Perez, whom Eman had defeated via majority decision in October 2024. What makes the current situation even more intriguing is that while Eman no longer follows his father, he continues to follow Pacquiao’s biggest rival on the platform.

Eman unfollowed Manny Pacquiao but follows Floyd Mayweather

Upon further investigation by WBN, they discovered that Eman continues to follow former world champion Floyd Mayweather. The latter defeated Manny Pacquiao in 2015. Ever since then, there have been talks of a rematch between them. But it wasn’t until recently that a rematch was finally booked. Yet, that fight has now produced a lawsuit against Mayweather.

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CSI Sports was set to produce two boxing matches involving Floyd Mayweather: One exhibition against Mike Tyson and the second against Manny Pacquiao. However, with Mayweather set to face Mike Zambidis in Greece, CSI sued Mayweather, claiming the fight breached their contract. Mayweather had allegedly taken money from CSI for the two fights and wasn’t allowed to take part in any other fight.

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The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York, and asked the judge to place a permanent injunction on Mayweather’s fight against Zambidis. Per ESPN, CSI has demanded $6.65 million in restitution from Floyd Mayweather and First Apex Ventures, which is the co-defendant in the suit. CSI claims First Apex Ventures represented Mayweather.

This came after several other lawsuits were filed against Mayweather. But the shocking development in Manny Pacquiao and his son’s relationship appears to have roped Mayweather into the mix.