Francis Ngannou Reveals Why He Refused “Easy Money” Fight Against Jake Paul

For most boxers, there’s no such thing as an easy fight. Every time they step into the ring, they gamble with their lives. But Francis Ngannou believes a matchup with Jake Paul would have been exactly that—easy. ‘The Predator’ has not only demolished far more dangerous opponents throughout his UFC run, but he also pushed Tyson Fury to the brink in their boxing showdown. Yet despite all that, the Cameroonian heavyweight still turned down a fight with Paul earlier this year.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Francis Ngannou admitted he was confused—almost shocked—by what he saw as Paul’s team’s arrogance for assuming he’d even consider such a matchup. The offer emerged after Gervonta Davis was sued by his ex-girlfriend, prompting MVP to cancel their scheduled November 19 exhibition. Now, Paul has shifted his attention to Anthony Joshua for a December 19 bout. Meanwhile, Ngannou has finally explained why he chose to walk away from what could have been the easiest payday of his combat sports career.

Francis Ngannou didn’t want to help Jake Paul get legitimacy

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the former UFC heavyweight champion broke down how the whole conversation even began. “Nakisa [Bidarian, MVP co-founder] reached out and let me know that Gervonta Davis is having some situation, so he’s not going to be in the fight anymore,” Ngannou told Helwani. “They were looking for a replacement, and then they thought about me.” Even then, he struggled to wrap his head around the idea, admitting, “I didn’t even believe it.”

When Helwani pressed him about whether any financial offer was made, Ngannou confirmed the payday would have been massive. “I personally didn’t talk money, but he was ready to pay,” Ngannou said. “They had an intention to pay me a good amount of money.”

Later, Helwani got to the heart of it: Why turn down “easy money?” Ngannou’s answer was simple. “It wasn’t about the money. I think he’s about maybe, from this fight, he is proving that he’s that level of a fighter,” he explained. “I didn’t see that coming.”

To Ngannou, the idea of fighting Jake Paul was simply unimaginable. When Helwani pointed out that even Paul’s bouts with Gervonta Davis and Anthony Joshua were once unthinkable, Ngannou insisted that Paul vs. Davis made total sense to him. “I think that makes a lot of sense. Because, like, that fight was quite a balance. Some people were Jake, some people were ‘Tank’ Davis,” he told Helwani during the interview. “But ‘AJ’ vs. Jake, I think… nobody is really like, Jake can pull this off.”

May 15, 2023, Los Angeles, CA: Francis Ngannou behind the scenes of his promotional video workout at Professional Fighters League – Francis Ngannou workout at Unbreakable Performance Center on May 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA

Ngannou’s refusal might sound noble—he wants credible opponents—but it becomes harder to defend when considering he had no issue stepping into the ring with Tyson Fury in his very first boxing match despite having no real experience. What if Fury had taken the same stance?

Plus, he hasn’t competed since October 19, 2024, when he defeated Renan Ferreira in MMA. Earlier that year, he faced Anthony Joshua in a boxing match, where his lack of technical skills showed. Joshua delivered a brutal second-round knockout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Besides, recent reports reveal when Ngannou may return to action.

Ngannou claims PFL deal will end soon

Francis Ngannou has confirmed that his time with the PFL may be coming to an end sooner than expected. The former UFC heavyweight champion revealed on The Ariel Helwani Show that his current contract is set to expire in time for next year’s anticipated UFC White House card. “I’m getting very close on the PFL contract [ending]. They have to give me a fight,” Ngannou said.

Ngannou hinted that the timing could open the door to a long-discussed super fight with Jon Jones—if relations with the UFC can be repaired. When asked about pursuing Jones, he admitted, “Yes, if that could happen,” though he remains cautious about a reunion with the promotion. “Confident, no, but there’s a chance. Anything can happen.”

While he awaits a new offer from the PFL, Ngannou continues weighing big opportunities in both MMA and boxing, keeping every option alive as his future approaches a crossroads.

Having said that, it appears Francis Ngannou missed out on a big payday in what was essentially an easy fight. But what do you think of his reason for refusing the challenge?