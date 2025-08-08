Can Kyle Busch Still Make the 2025 NASCAR Playoffs? His Track Record Says There’s Still a Shot

Kyle Busch doesn’t just drive in NASCAR; he’s practically redefined what it means to be a generational talent. With over 230 wins across all three national series and two Cup championships to his name, the man’s resume reads like a racing fantasy. Whether it was his iconic runs with Joe Gibbs Racing or his early splash as a brash, no-nonsense wheelman, Rowdy’s never lacked speed or swagger. But here’s the twist

Kyle Busch hasn’t won a Cup race since June 2023 at World Wide Technology Raceway. That’s over two seasons without tasting victory lane, and yeah, it’s got fans talking. The 2025 playoff picture is tightening, and the elephant in the room is obvious. Still, if there’s one thing history teaches us about Kyle Busch…well, let’s just say you don’t count him out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With three races left, will Kyle Busch be able to propel himself for a late playoff push?

Kyle Busch’s 2025 NASCAR season has been a grind. It is marked by struggles that have left the two-time Cup champion on the outside looking in as the playoffs approach. Despite flashes of speed, including top-five runs at Circuit of the Americas and Chicago, Busch hasn’t been able to capture a victory. Well, this dismal performance has perpetuated a career-worst winless streak now stretching over 80 races.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

His average start and finish have hovered around 18th this season, with just 62 laps led overall. Now, these are the kind of numbers that simply aren’t enough for a driver of his caliber to move above the playoff cutline. Heading to Watkins Glen with just three regular-season races left, Busch sits 18th in the standings. What’s more concerning is that he is 73 points below the playoff cut after the Iowa race.

With the win-and-in format, Busch realistically needs a victory at one of these final tracks or for chaos to shake up the field. Busch and the RCR camp remain determined. He has expressed confidence about his chances, citing past wins at all three remaining venues and vowing to “go do it again.” This time, he’ll have to, as everything is on the line!

Is Watkins Glen the wild card in Busch’s playoff push, or are Richmond and Daytona his safer bets?

Statistically, Watkins Glen might look like Busch’s best shot. The Rowdy is a two-time winner on the New York road course (2008, 2013). Overall, he has an average finish of 11.7 over his career here. Yet since the introduction of NASCAR’s Next Gen car in 2022, Busch has struggled. He has finished 32nd, 14th, and 30th in his last three starts at the track. Not an impressive stat to look at. The competition is fierce and unpredictability is high, but Busch still enters as a dark horse with the pedigree to upset the favorite.

Richmond may be the “safer bet” statistically. Busch boasts six wins in 38 starts and one of the best average finishes (around 7.0) of any active driver. It’s been a few years since he visited Victory Lane there. That being said, his historical strength and consistent performance make Richmond the most likely site for a breakthrough.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Finally, Daytona, the wild superspeedway, presents a stark gamble. Kyle Busch has one win among 40 starts, with an average finish of 18.5. But he has improved results since joining RCR. He finished 7th in 2023 and 2nd last year. Busch is often near the front in Daytona’s closing laps. While luck is the deciding factor, his veteran savvy puts him in the conversation for a last-minute miracle.

Will the playoffs slip away for Kyle Busch as the final charge comes with everything on the line?

As the final three races loom, the pressure on Kyle Busch grows larger than ever. With no wins, the No. 8 RCR team must deliver its best performances under immense stress. Team chief Keith Rodden concedes they’ve faced internal struggles. But he also insists they still have the speed and determination to race up front. At the end of the day, execution and adjustment will be key.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Busch’s legacy is built on clutch performances and dramatic comebacks, but this summer stretch has been unforgiving. Mechanical gremlins, costly penalties, and ill-timed incidents have forced him into a win-or-bust corner. His confidence is undimmed. He’s declared himself fired up. Yet with each missed opportunity, the playoff window narrows and urgency ratchets up.

This playoff push could go down to the final lap at Daytona, where chaos often rewards the bold. Will Busch’s storied experience and tenacity finally break through, or will a second straight playoff miss mark the start of a new chapter in his career? The next three weekends will define not just his season, but possibly this era of his NASCAR journey.