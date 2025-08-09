“Chance to Collaborate on All Things NASCAR”: Mark Martin Joins EssentiallySports’ Creator Program

EssentiallySports proudly announces the addition of NASCAR legend Mark Martin to its expanding Athlete Creator Program. Martin will contribute regularly to EssentiallySports’ website and its premier NASCAR newsletter, Lucky Dog on Track, delivering insights, untold stories, and exclusive book excerpts to a passionate community of racing fans seeking more than just race results.

EssentiallySports launched its Creator Program to bring athletes and journalists directly to fans through authentic storytelling and interactive content. The program enables sports personalities to share unique perspectives through event coverage, personal commentary, and behind-the-scenes access that traditional sports media cannot provide.

Joining this innovative initiative, Mark Martin will be writing regularly, sharing behind-the-scenes stories, offering exclusive commentary, and contributing to fan polls and Q&A sessions. The 40-time Cup Series winner and five-time championship runner-up has never written regularly for a media platform before.

“I’m excited to join EssentiallySports’ Athlete Creator Program. It’s a chance to collaborate on all things NASCAR, bring fans behind the scenes, and share a few untold stories along the way,” said Martin.

Martin will also be sharing personal experiences and untold stories from his racing career. Most exciting for racing enthusiasts, he will be dropping exclusive excerpts from his upcoming book, offering fans a first look at untold stories spanning his legendary career.

“I’ll also be previewing parts of my upcoming book. My new book will go into great detail about how I grew up and got started racing. It takes you through all the heartbreak and glory. I’m excited to share it with all the racing fans and for them to get a chance to get to know the man behind the wheel,” said Martin.



For Lucky Dog on Track readers and EssentiallySports’ fans, Martin’s addition feels like a homecoming. Martin’s voice, honest, unfiltered, and rooted in decades of experience, speaks directly to those who never stopped caring about the heart of the sport. His authentic perspective resonates with those who’ve followed racing since the short tracks and dirt days, offering the unfiltered insights that fans who never stopped caring about NASCAR’s soul have been seeking.

Mark Martin’s arrival marks a key step in EssentiallySports’ commitment to delivering authentic, fan-first content that goes well beyond traditional headlines and highlights. This program gives sports fans a fresh perspective and a rare opportunity to interact closely with some of their favorite athletes and journalists.

As the Athlete Creator Program expands in 2025, EssentiallySports plans to welcome additional athletes and voices across multiple sports, continuing to offer unmatched stories and interactive experiences tailored to the fan.