Saturday, November 21, delivered one unexpected moment after another in college football. From a player being taken to the hospital to Rutgers finally ending a losing streak that had lasted nearly four decades, the day had plenty of stories that went beyond the scores.

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So, what made Saturday so memorable? Here’s a look at some of the biggest moments from the day.

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Tennessee’s win over LSU was overshadowed by crowd trouble

Tennessee defeated LSU 27–13 on Saturday to improve to 9–2 and keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. The result also made for a difficult return to Knoxville for head coach Lane Kiffin, who once led the Volunteers.

However, the game was overshadowed by an ugly scene late in the fourth quarter. As tensions rose inside Neyland Stadium, sections of the crowd threw golf balls and mustard bottles onto the field during Kiffin’s return.

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The hostility had been building even before kickoff. Videos showed some fans arriving at the stadium dressed in mustard-bottle costumes. A small plane also flew over Neyland Stadium carrying a banner that read, “Dolly Hated Kiffin,” a reference to the late country music star Dolly Parton.

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Kiffin had also received a hostile reception when he returned to Ole Miss earlier in the season. Footage from Saturday’s incident quickly spread across social media, including on SportsCenter, bringing back memories of the infamous 2021 object-throwing incident at Neyland Stadium.

The latest episode also added to the scrutiny surrounding crowd control at Tennessee. In October 2026, the SEC fined the school $500,000 after fans stormed the field following a game against Alabama.

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Charlotte WR taken to the hospital after frightening injury

During Charlotte’s 42–14 road loss to Tulsa at Chapman Stadium on Saturday, 49ers junior wide receiver Jaylen Hampton suffered a frightening injury that brought the game to a lengthy halt. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

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The incident happened midway through the third quarter, with the score tied 14–14. During a Charlotte offensive drive. Hampton went down and remained motionless on the field. He had not recorded a reception before the play.

Athletic trainers and emergency medical personnel rushed to his aid and spent several minutes tending to him. Players from both Charlotte and Tulsa took a knee as medical staff stabilized Hampton, placed him on a stretcher, and loaded him into an ambulance.

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The lengthy delay was difficult for everyone on the field to watch. Once play resumed, Charlotte struggled to find its rhythm, and Tulsa scored 28 unanswered points to pull away with the win.

The team did not immediately disclose the exact nature of Hampton’s injury, but both head coaches shared encouraging updates after the game.

Charlotte head coach Tim Albin confirmed that Hampton was conscious and alert, answering questions and showing movement in his extremities before leaving the stadium. He also said Hampton’s mother was with him at the hospital.

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Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb shared a similar update, saying, “I can report he’s moving, he’s talking [and] he’s got movement. Hopefully, he can get home tonight.”

Holy Cross linebacker celebrates interception with a beer

College football rarely runs short of unusual moments, and Saturday night delivered another one. During Holy Cross’ game against Fordham, senior linebacker Adam Due gave fans a celebration they probably weren’t expecting to see.

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Holy Cross held a 20–10 lead late in the fourth quarter after Owen Saraceno connected on a 31-yard field goal. With roughly three minutes remaining, Fordham faced fourth-and-6 and was driving into Crusader territory.

That’s when Due stepped in front of a Gunnar Smith pass at the Holy Cross 45-yard line. He returned the interception 28 yards, putting his team in a strong position to close out the game. But the play wasn’t the only thing that caught people’s attention.

As Due made his way toward the sideline, he took off his helmet and drank a beer handed to him by a spectator in the front row. Footage of the celebration quickly made the rounds on X, including through BrickCenter.

Midgame celebrations with fans are more commonly associated with professional sports, which made the moment stand out in a college football game. It also raised questions about alcohol rules, underage drinking laws for players under 21, and stadium conduct policies.

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Deion Sanders steps in after heated postgame altercation

Colorado’s 35–28 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday left the Buffaloes with a 4–7 overall record and a 2–6 mark in the Big 12. With only one game remaining, Colorado can no longer reach the six wins required for bowl eligibility. The loss also guaranteed the team a losing record for the third time in four seasons under Deion Sanders.

The defeat was followed by a heated postgame altercation. Cincinnati’s Antwan Peek Jr. stood over a Colorado receiver, sparking an altercation, forcing Sanders to step in and calm things down.

Sanders took responsibility for the team’s struggles afterward, pointing to “inconsistency” and saying, “It’s all me. All of it is on me.”

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He also spoke about how he mentally reviews every play, decision, energy level, and coaching call after a game.

Despite the disappointing result, Sanders maintained that the Buffaloes were a solid team and said, “we had a shot.” Still, the loss has brought renewed attention to his position and the team’s outlook for 2027.

The weekend had already been difficult for Colorado. Travel disruptions on Friday left the team stranded on a tarmac before it eventually arrived in Cincinnati.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach carted off during overtime

Michigan edged previously undefeated No. 4 UCLA 18–16 in triple overtime late Saturday night, but the result came with a worrying moment for the Bruins. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was carted off the field with an injury on the opening play of overtime.

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With the game tied 10–10, Dieffenbach took off on a run toward the sideline during the first overtime period. He was tackled awkwardly and appeared to suffer a hip or lower-body injury. Injury details aren’t known yet.

Medical personnel rushed onto the field, stabilized him on a stretcher, and eventually carted him away. Dieffenbach raised a hand to acknowledge the crowd as he was taken off. Before leaving the game, he had completed 19 of 30 passes for 188 yards and thrown one interception.

He stepped in after starter Nico Iamaleava suffered a season-ending leg injury against Oregon in October.

With Dieffenbach unable to continue, backup quarterback Madden Iamaleava, Nico’s brother, took over for the remainder of the overtime battle.

Georgia sets an SEC record

While several teams dealt with difficult moments on Saturday, Georgia had reason to celebrate. The Bulldogs’ 34–6 win over South Carolina secured their sixth consecutive appearance in the SEC Championship Game, setting a conference record for head coach Kirby Smart and his team.

Georgia improved to 10–1 overall and 8–1 in SEC play, while remaining No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Smart admitted after the game that he hadn’t even realized the team had set a conference record by reaching the title game for a sixth straight year. Georgia now has a chance to make that run even more impressive. A fourth consecutive SEC Championship would tie Steve Spurrier’s Florida Gators, who won the title from 1993 through 1996, for the longest championship streak in league history.

The 2026 SEC Championship Game will also be the last before college football expands to a 24-team College Football Playoff in 2027. Georgia will now wait for the outcome of next week’s final conference games involving Texas, Alabama, and Tennessee to learn its opponent.

Rutgers ends a 38-year losing streak against Penn State

One of Saturday’s biggest surprises came in Happy Valley, where Rutgers stunned Penn State 25–24 at Beaver Stadium. The victory ended an 18-game losing streak against its regional rival that had stretched back 38 years.

Rutgers entered the game as a more than four-touchdown underdog and had already been eliminated from bowl contention. The Scarlet Knights had not beaten Penn State since 1988, when they also won at Beaver Stadium.

The result was a major moment for head coach Greg Schiano, a former Penn State assistant who worked with the program from 1991 to 1995. It also came less than two weeks after Rutgers announced that Schiano would return for his 19th season, despite the team’s 3–13 record in its previous 16 Big Ten games.

For much of Saturday’s matchup, a Rutgers upset looked unlikely. Penn State, which entered the game at 6–4 overall, led 16–0 late in the first half and 24–10 late in the third quarter. Quarterback Rocco Becht contributed a touchdown pass, a rushing touchdown, and a caught two-point conversion.

But Rutgers refused to go away. The Scarlet Knights scored 15 unanswered points over the final 10:19 to complete the comeback and pull off a win that few saw coming.

From a frightening injury in Tulsa to a record-setting night for Georgia and a long-awaited Rutgers victory, Saturday had just about everything college football fans could ask for.