College Football Powerhouse Gets Named as “33rd Team” By NFL Scout

While college analysts are busy questioning Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State’s playoff success this season, NFL insider Albert Breer dropped a bombshell on the Buckeyes about OSU’s player development under Ryan Day and Co.

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“It was interesting talking to some of the NFL guys that I know that were there [at practice this week] about the talent and the way that they’ve been able to develop it,” said Breer during his appearance on 97.1 The Fan show. “It just feels to me like Ohio State’s ahead in a lot of ways.”

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This news has grabbed NFL scouts’ attention after Breer attended the Buckeyes’ 2026 preseason practice this week.

“When you talk to these guys that go around the country and see these different programs, I had one of them refer to Ohio State as the 33rd [NFL] team. You see a program that is humming and a lot of NFL prospects out there,” added Breer on 97.1 The Fan show.

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Before Ryan Day took the reins of the Buckeyes in Columbus in 2019, Ohio State had produced NFL talent through all positions of the roster. But after Day’s arrival, that production got sped up, and in the last two years, Ohio State has produced approx. 25 draft picks.

Imago December 31, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day during the first quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl college football game against the Miami Hurricanes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Arlington United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251231_zma_c04_225 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

While OSU becomes a pro-talent production machine, the production is quite good at receivers. Since 2021, every year one or two receivers have been selected by 32 NFL teams. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were drafted in the 2022 NFL draft. Following them, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Emeka Egbuka found their pro careers in subsequent years.

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Most recently, OSU’s 2025 WR, Carnell Tate, who racked up 51 catches for 875 yards, was drafted by the Tennessee Titans as the No. 4 overall pick. Interestingly, for the upcoming draft, the Buckeyes’ WR pick seems ready, along with the arrival of NFL-experienced OC Arthur Smith.

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“It’s hard to go out there and not look at No. 4 and be like, ‘holy crap.’ He [Jeremiah Smith] looked like an SUV that moves like a sports car, running through the secondary,” said Breer. “Everything looks so easy for him now. I’m really interested to see what it looks like with Arthur Smith and finding different ways to get him the ball.”

After spending more than 15 seasons in the NFL coaching pro athletes, Arthur came to Columbus, and his track record signals a special year. During his time with the Titans, the OC developed a talent like AJ Brown, who turned from a college standout to a pro playmaker with a 1000-yard receiving mark.

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In fact, Brown publicly admitted Arthur has a “tremendous” contribution in his rise, and he is a “good coach.”

Now, Arthur has brought those tactics and strategies to bring out the best from Jeremiah Smith, who was the primary target of Heisman finalist QB Julian Sayin in 2025.

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Will Ohio State WR perform better compared to 2025?

OSU WR Jeremiah Smith has shown his potential since he played as a freshman for the Buckeyes. In his first year, he recorded more than 1,000 yards.

As a sophomore, he racked up a conference-high 87 receptions for 1,243 yards. After back-to-back elite performances, he is widely considered to be a first-round pick in the 2027 draft.

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“He clearly proved it down the stretch how good he is,” said an AFC executive, as reported by ESPN in April 2025. “I was just so impressed with the combination of size, quickness for his size, route-running feel, and how he wins the one-on-ones.”

In fact, this season the OSU WR has an advantage with Arthur Smith at the helm. But OSU’s 2026 schedule is the toughest in the country, with powerhouses like IU, Texas, Oregon, Michigan, and more. That could be a hurdle in the way of Jeremiah’s rise as a junior receiver.