Denny Hamlin Uncertain About NASCAR’s Cinderella Heading to Indianapolis

Moments of brilliance and heartbreak, none more poignant than his near-miss at Indianapolis in 2020, have punctuated Denny Hamlin’s career. Leading with six laps left, a tire blowout dashed his hopes in a race he had dominated, an experience that still lingers as the hardest one to swallow. Now, as NASCAR returns to the storied Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, the anticipation is high, but so is the uncertainty. Hamlin, a driver deeply respected for his insights, is weighing the unique challenges of this famous track amid a season filled with unexpected twists.

The spotlight now also turns to an unlikely figure making waves in the in-season tournament, a “Cinderella”, whose momentum might stall against Indianapolis’s demands. The tension is palpable; can fortune continue to favor the underdog, or will experience and precision reclaim the day? The NASCAR world is eagerly waiting for the answer.

Denny Hamlin’s cautious outlook on Indianapolis

The culminating showdown of NASCAR’s 2025 in-season tournament, the $1 million prize battle, has boiled down to an intriguing duel: Ty Gibbs versus Ty Dillon. Gibbs, seeded sixth, entered the tournament as a strong contender backed by consistent finishes — second at Chicago, fifth at Dover, and has been the highest seed left standing. In contrast, Dillon’s journey from the 32nd and last seed represents a true Cinderella story, having advanced by pulling off unexpected moves and surviving the cut against all odds.

Denny Hamlin, reflecting on this matchup, recognized the stark contrast in both drivers’ trajectories and vehicle capabilities. “I’m sitting there at the red flag… I’m looking to see where these guys are running… and I’m like, holy cr*p… the race for twenty-fifth is on…” he recalled. “Ty Dillon… he’s got the glass slipper… does he wear it one more week? I mean, he’s gonna wear it another week… but I mean, this is crazy.” While impressed with Dillon’s surprising run, Hamlin tempered expectations for the upcoming race.

Hamlin mentioned how Indianapolis is a track where “absolute car performance matters.”He elaborated, “he is going to be at a deficit there… qualifying really is gonna be a big factor… this just isn’t a side-by-side race track, once we get single-filed out… there’s just not gonna be a whole lot of passing here.” Hamlin made it clear that Indianapolis’s narrow layout heavily favors qualifying speed and car performance over aggressive racing.

When asked if Dillon could match Gibbs’s speed, Hamlin was unequivocal: “No.” He further said, “The only way it doesn’t end is if he finishes twenty-fifth again and Ty (Gibbs) wrecks… that’s worked for the first three or four rounds… so anything can happen… it is NASCAR racing… but it’s Ty Gibbs to lose.” This blunt assessment underlines Hamlin’s belief that the tournament’s Cinderella story may face its toughest challenge yet at Indianapolis.

Denny Hamlin’s early exit and the playful exchange with Ty Dillon

Denny Hamlin’s early elimination from the 2025 NASCAR In-Season Challenge was a defining moment that sparked one of the season’s most entertaining rivalries. After knocking Hamlin out in the first round at Atlanta, Ty Dillon capitalized on Hamlin’s well-known finish-line phrase, telling the media, “To all you Denny fans out there, I just knocked your favorite driver out.” This cheeky twist flipped Hamlin’s typical taunt on its head, instantly becoming a viral moment among fans.

Hamlin took the joke in stride and responded with characteristic humor and sportsmanship. On a podcast, he said, “I see people giving Ty Dillon a lot of flak… give him his moment, people. He beat me… I loved it.” Hamlin’s reaction showed respect for Dillon’s performance and acknowledged the fun side of their rivalry.

The two even joked back and forth during media appearances, with Hamlin quipping after the tournament’s dramatic twists, co-host Jared on the podcast said to Denny, “You would have got knocked out… you dummy,” poking fun at his early exit while acknowledging the challenge posed by younger drivers like Dillon. Meanwhile, Dillon credited Hamlin with paving the way for such trash talk and entertainment in the sport: “A lot of credit goes to Denny… when drivers lean into some kind of entertainment part of our roles, it opens up doors for us, other guys to show some of our personality.”

This candid and good-natured exchange reflects how the fierce competition has also fostered camaraderie and colorful banter, engaging fans beyond the racetrack. It captures the contrast of Hamlin’s veteran status and Dillon’s spirited underdog run, bringing a fresh and human element to the high-stakes tournament drama.