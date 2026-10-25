Dustin Johnson Leads $100M LIV Golf Revolt as Players Demand Severance From Saudi PIF

Two-time major champion Dustin Johnson signed a multi-year extension with LIV Golf in January, committing to lead 4Aces GC through 2029. However, with Saudi Arabia’s PIF pulling its funding and LIV Golf subsequently filing for bankruptcy, that decision is now looking less appealing. In fact, Johnson is leading a group of more than 10 LIV players seeking $100 million in compensation for their unpaid contracts.

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According to a report from The Athletic, the group of players, which also includes Bubba Watson and Thomas Detry, has categorized their demands as severance deals from the PIF. A source, who remained anonymous because he is not allowed to speak on the matter, told the outlet that none of the players in the group are expected to sign with LIV 2.0, which is set to emerge from the bankruptcy restructuring ahead of the 2027 season.

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Meanwhile, Johnson’s longtime lawyer, David Cornwell, who also served as the general manager of 4Aces GC, is representing the group and spoke to The Athletic, explaining their side.

“Given their reliance on these promises, our group seeks a sensible severance payment as part of the wind-up of LIV,” Cornwell told The Athletic. “The decision to release potential claims against the PIF and join LIV 2.0 will be influenced largely by how the PIF manages the wind-up of LIV 1.0.”

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He added that the players had made “career-altering decisions” by joining LIV Golf at its inception, based on “repeated promises” from the PIF. Cornwell also claimed that players were hesitant to sign with the league for next season because of uncertainty over how LIV would settle the payments it still owes them. While these players struggle to get paid, the tour has already paid retention bonuses totaling $15.6 million.

The payments were made to executives, including LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil, less than three months before LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Athletic also spoke to another source, who requested anonymity and said the PIF viewed itself as an equity investor in LIV Golf that had simply decided to stop investing in the league. The source also claimed that the PIF was not involved in any discussions with the players.

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Notably, though, the update regarding the demands comes after several players decided to leave the league. Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, and Ian Poulter have already announced their departures from LIV Golf. Jon Rahm has also exited, while Sergio Garcia was released from his contract after approaching the bankruptcy court. According to another source who spoke to the outlet, the players were offered just two cents on the dollar by the PIF to settle their unpaid contracts.

Johnson’s lawyer has warned the broader sports business community about how the PIF treated the league and its players.

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“The PIF was an honorable business partner until what we regard as its abandonment of LIV golfers,” Cornwell said. “Professional sports leagues and their player unions in the United States, along with sports organizations worldwide, should take notice: the PIF’s treatment of LIV golfers may signal how it will treat professional athletes in other sports. How you do one thing is usually how you do everything.”

As for LIV Golf, the league is looking to the courts to resolve the outstanding claims, with players accounting for the seven largest of its unsecured creditors and 14 of the top 30. LIV Golf has until Sunday to sign enough players for LIV 2.0 to move forward with a deal involving its prospective lead investors, BC Partners, who are prepared to inject up to $300 million into the league. However, BC Partners also has the option to extend the deadline.

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At least four players have publicly committed to the 2027 season: Richard Bland, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, and Ben Campbell. However, that is far from enough to field a competitive tour. If the league survives, it is expected to return with a significantly revamped format featuring fewer events and smaller purses. It will be interesting to see whether Dustin Johnson and the others receive the money they are seeking from the PIF.