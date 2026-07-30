“End Up Hating Tennis”- Kei Nishikori Brutally Slams Himself After Disappointing DC Open Loss

After the Australian Open, Kei Nishikori has played only four Challenger-level tournaments as retirement draws closer. Injuries have plagued the closing stages of the Japanese player’s career, causing him to slip outside the ATP Top 500. And following a disappointing loss to Rafael Jodar at the Mubadala DC Open, the former world No. 4 openly expressed his frustration, laying bare the emotions behind another difficult setback.

“I couldn’t get a ball inside the court; it even seemed amusing to me,” Nishikori said after the match. “It was the typical match after returning. In training, I can hit well, but when a real match comes, I can’t do it. When the match ended, I thought: ‘I can’t retire if this were my last match. Perhaps I would even end up hating tennis with an ending like this,” he explained later.

ADVERTISEMENT

The world No. 721 had at least started the tournament on a positive note when he came from behind to defeat 21-year-old Chinese Shang Juncheng in the opening round.

That victory was an important milestone for the Japanese ace, as it marked his first ATP Tour win in 14 months after a long spell away from the circuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the challenge became much tougher in the Round of 16 when he faced one of the breakout stars of the season.

The current world No. 24 proved too strong on the day as the Spaniard claimed a convincing 6-3, 6-2 victory to end Nishikori’s run.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Japanese legend created the first break opportunities in the opening game of the first set. But he failed to convert them, and that soon proved costly.

The 19-year-old Spaniard took control soon after and raced to a one-set lead. Jodar then backed it up with a double break to move 4-1 ahead in the second set.

ADVERTISEMENT

From there, Nishikori could not find a way back into the contest. The Spaniard closed out the match comfortably to book yet another quarterfinal appearance this season.

Although Nishikori is now out of the ATP 500 event, he also found a few positives despite the defeat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kei Nishikori shares some inspiring aspects despite a heartbreaking defeat in Washington

The Japanese ace was playing his first ATP Tour event in almost a year at the Mubadala DC Open. His previous appearance had come at the 2025 Cincinnati Open, where he was beaten in the opening game against Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

ADVERTISEMENT

And despite the painful loss and the fact that retirement is drawing closer, Nishikori still believes there are reasons to keep fighting.

“It may sound like boasting, but unlike the matches of last year, this time I didn’t feel that the opponent was too fast or that I was forced to defend all the time,” he said after losing to the Spaniard.

Even recently, the Japanese ATP ace has also received praise from fellow Japanese star Naomi Osaka. In an interview with Tennis Channel, the four-time Grand Slam champion added, “I think he is one of the best tennis players ever. I feel like people underestimate him a lot, but he was in that time where he was number four.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the ATP season now moves to the last Grand Slam of the year, it could be one of Nishikori’s final appearances there. All eyes will be on the Japanese legend as another chapter of his remarkable career unfolds next month.