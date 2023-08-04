Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Will Get a Chance to Grab Starfield Early With Premium Edition Benefits

Starfield is one of the showstoppers of 2023. This Xbox exclusive has caught many spotlights since its detailed trailer was presented at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023. From intense outer space-themed gameplay to improvised system requirements, Xbox really has a lot of hope for this upcoming project by Bethesda Softworks. And this hope can be totally spotted through the offers Xbox Game Pass owners will receive from the company.

Starfield’s craze also reached its fans as fans started brewing brand-new theories about the game almost every day. From fan-made trailers to crossover with Interstellar, Starfield fans are certainly eager to get their hands on Starfield. Now with this exciting offer on Xbox Game Pass, fans will definitely have a gala time experiencing Starfield on their system.

Xbox’s new plans for Starfield fans

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ahead of its release, Starfield is making a lot of buzz in the media. According to a trusted source, it is confirmed that Xbox Game Pass subscribers can access Starfield five days before its release. This looked like an exciting opportunity for the Starfield fans to get their games days before its official launch on the 6th of September.

In fact, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also receive all the premium edition game content five days before the game’s release. This source further added that all of these benefits will be offered to players for $34.99 instead $99, which is the cost of Starfield’s Premium Edition.

Starfield’s Constellation Edition is also featured in the list of Xbox Game Pass. However, the source also mentioned pre-ordering their games as soon as the option was available in the digital store. Xbox Game Pass’s Starfield offers seemed really lucrative and appealing for fans waiting long for Starfield.

Fans shared mixed reactions to the offer

While Xbox Game Pass’s Starfield offers appealed to many fans, there were actually mixed reactions through the comment thread. Starfield fans seemed to be interested in buying Starfield separately than subscribing to Xbox Game Pass- “I would rather own my game.”

Some people were really excited to see the offer- “Pc and Xbox constellation edition. Rocking a watch on both arms.”

Some Xbox Game Pass fans were also spotted enquiring about other games too apart from Starfield- “Hi game pass is Stray still coming too game pass, I need to know before buying.”

Starfield fans were excited to know whether they can start streaming on its Game Pass release date as well.

However, people spotted paying $99 for Starfield’s Premium Edition as they think that the content is worth the price.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Starfield will officially release on the 6th of September as an Xbox exclusive. Are you excited?

Watch this story: Starfield: Everything To Know About Spaceship Customization