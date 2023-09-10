Xbox May Soon Have Trophy-Like Platinum Achievements, It’s Claimed

The Xbox executives are not willing to give up on the hype built around their console with regard to Starfield. Following the overwhelming response to the latest Xbox exclusive, the executives are planning to bring a lot of new innovations to the console industry. Considering the recent branding strategies implemented for Starfield, fans are highly invested in what else Microsoft has to offer. Well, the latest reports suggest the console giant is planning to reward Xbox owners, ‘literally.’

As a virtual sport, games have always been rewarding. Catering to the sense of accomplishments achieved via your character in a specific game. But what if there were more ways to feel accomplished? If you feel the same then you’re in luck because Xbox is introducing a similar format. The most recent insights on the Microsoft plans hint at the introduction of a new format of acknowledging their players’ skills.

Xbox adapting to a positive reinforcement strategy!

Co-host Jez Corden revealed in the most recent edition of The Xbox Two that he had a conversation with an Xbox executive at Gamescom specifically about the addition of Platinum Achievements to the ecosystem. According to the aforementioned official, Microsoft is considering redesigning the achievements system.

The company’s objectives and availability basically dictate when Platinum milestones akin to Platinum awards will be included in the Xbox ecosystem. The addition of Platinum accomplishments and other enhancements to the achievement system will ultimately occur, according to Jez, but first Microsoft must complete the tasks it is currently working on.

For a broader spectrum, almost all of the titles created in eSports aim to adapt the psychological tactics of positive reinforcement. The rewards your characters receive upon completing every mission or side quest are in a way the token for promoting your attention to the game. Taking this basic principle to another level, the executives at Microsoft have decided to spice up things. Scientifically, such strategies have always worked irrespective of the scale they are implemented.

The new tactical approach might just be another game-changer in the console rivalry. The platinum awards also aim to bring the players closer to the console. The idea certainly has the potential to increase interactions between the console label and its owner.

The ongoing year has proven to be a golden run for Xbox. Just the rarest of times when fans feel Microsoft could do no wrong. Thus, another interesting innovation awaits introduction. However, it will be interesting to see how the gamers respond to the new ecosystem.

So, ready to flex your Xbox reward collection now?

