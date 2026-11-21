Fenway Sports Group’s path to a stake in Cadillac’s Formula 1 team has become considerably less straightforward. Once granted an exclusive window to negotiate with Mark Walter’s TWG Global, FSG has now lost that advantage without securing a deal. And while the reported $3 billion valuation remains a hurdle, it may not be the only one. Developments surrounding Walter’s wider business interests and a separate complication involving FSG’s NASCAR partnership have added new layers to a deal that looked considerably more promising just weeks ago. FSG now competes with six other buyers after losing its negotiating advantage.

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According to a November 20 development shared by Ben Horney, FSG, NASCAR’s RFK Racing co-owners, have let the exclusive bid window on Cadillac F1 Team’s stake lapse, days after expressing interest in a portion of Mark Walter’s stake in the team. Although the sports ownership and investment group has lost exclusivity, it is still in the running, but talks have hit a snag.

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Both sides held talks earlier this month, with Walter’s reported asking price reaching $3 billion while FSG was allegedly willing to offer $2 billion to acquire the TWG Global CEO’s stake. The deal falling through felt inevitable because both organizations understand motorsports operations: FSG owns a 50% stake in RFK Racing, and TWG Global also owns a significant stake in NASCAR’s Spire Motorsports.

However, FSG’s pursuit of Cadillac is caught between complications on both sides of the proposed transaction: a contractual restriction stemming from its NASCAR partnership with Keselowski, and uncertainty surrounding the wider business interests of the seller, Mark Walter.

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Fenway Sports Group’s RFK Racing contract with Brad Keselowski currently binds it to a restriction: neither of the parties can pursue motorsport ventures outside NASCAR without the other’s permission. FSG currently co-owns NASCAR’s RFK Racing with Jack Roush and Brad Keselowski (Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing).

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Even though Keselowski has parted ways with the team, the contract still binds Roush and Fenway to the restriction on paper. According to sources, Keselowski has allowed FSG to hold discussions with Walter, but has not granted the group permission to pursue the Cadillac deal yet.

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Besides the risk that Keselowski could potentially block their move—a risk FSG isn’t willing to take—the group has also been restructuring its sports portfolio. The interesting part? Cadillac wouldn’t be the first time the sports investment organization has expressed interest in a project and pivoted from it later. Earlier this year in March, the sports ownership and investment group withdrew its interest in the NBA Las Vegas expansion franchise and European football: multi-club ownership expansion.

The $8 billion NBA price tag and board rejection of the football project forced FSG to retreat—a pattern that may repeat with Cadillac.

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FSG hasn’t walked away—yet. But its portfolio reshuffle suggests another pivot is possible.

While FSG owns stakes in multiple sports organizations and teams like the Boston Red Sox – MLB, Liverpool FC – Premier League, Pittsburgh Penguins – NHL, RFK Racing – NASCAR Cup Series, and Boston Common Golf – TGL, the group also sold a 30% minority stake in Liverpool FC to a consortium including Jeff Bezos, Eduardo Saverin, and Amit Bhatia in August 2026.

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The sports and business operations group is currently doing so to strengthen its strategic partnerships by onboarding more investors while retaining its ownership, unlocking capital by making minority share sales, refocusing investments or channeling them elsewhere, or simply to improve liquidity.

While selling its Liverpool FC stake has brought new investors, FSG was eyeing an expansion in the motorsports ecosystem by pursuing a stake in the American F1 team.

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On the other side of the deal, TWG Global and Mark Walter are significantly reshaping the latter’s sports ownership portfolio, with Walter having sold his stakes in the Los Angeles Lakers and Chelsea while exploring exits from other properties, including Cadillac.

The move comes at an important time for both TWG and its CEO, as Walter’s insurance businesses are facing federal investigations over how billions of dollars in affiliated investments were classified and disclosed. However, no direct link has been established between the investigations and these sales.

TWG Global, which has owned a stake in multiple teams and disciplines, including NASCAR’s Spire Motorsports since 2019, entered Formula 1 a year ago as Cadillac’s ownership and team-building partner, alongside General Motors. And although Walter has listed his shareholding, it does not imply that it would end Cadillac’s or General Motors’ run in the sport.

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And while FSG has missed out on the exclusive bid window, it is still in the running to acquire Walter’s shareholding in the Formula 1 team. After spending decades partnered alongside Jack Roush in NASCAR, Fenway Sports Group is now eyeing an expansion in America’s motorsports ecosystem. With the open-wheel series’ growing popularity among the youth in the US, along with Formula 1’s race calendar expansion in the country, being a part of Cadillac’s journey is an opportunity too good to be missed for the sports investment group.

While the development around the Formula 1-NASCAR crossover has shifted significantly in over two weeks since TWG first held talks with the FSG camp, Walter’s ask and FSG’s bid still remain the same.