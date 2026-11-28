Claim: An AI weapons detection system at a Baltimore County high school mistook a football player’s bag of chips for a gun.

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It has been over three years since Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS), which includes Kenwood High School in Maryland, introduced the Omnilert AI-powered gun-detection surveillance system. However, that decision to implement the technology has now landed Kenwood High in hot water following a troubling incident last year.

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According to NBC News, a group of Black teenagers was handcuffed and searched by Baltimore police officers outside the school after the AI surveillance system allegedly mistook a bag of potato chips for a gun. But did the technology really trigger the police response? And is that what actually happened? Here’s what we found!

Our verdict: True

A civil lawsuit was filed by attorneys representing the teenagers on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County. The lawsuit alleges that the students’ rights were violated during an incident outside Kenwood High School on October 20, 2025.

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According to the complaint, four students were waiting outside the school at around 6:30 p.m. for a parent to pick them up after football practice. One of the teenagers was eating Cool Ranch Doritos from a bag given to him by his coach.

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Suddenly, at least six officers from the Baltimore County Police Department surrounded the group. The lawsuit claims several officers had their guns drawn and forced the teenagers to their knees on the concrete before handcuffing and searching them for weapons.

The complaint further alleges that the students were only informed after the search that the school’s AI surveillance system had detected a potential firearm, prompting the police response. The technology scans security camera footage to identify possible firearms.

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However, the alert was reportedly canceled just minutes later by school and police officials. According to the lawsuit, the school’s principal failed to communicate the cancellation. Instead, the principal allegedly shared a screenshot from the surveillance footage with the school resource officer, who then passed it on to the police, triggering the response.

The lawsuit names Omnilert, the school, its principal, and the Baltimore County Police Department as defendants. It alleges unreasonable search and seizure, false imprisonment, and negligence. The Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects individuals against unreasonable government searches and seizures, including those involving their persons and property.

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The incident had also drawn scrutiny from the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education, which said in November 2025 that it had investigated the matter. However, the investigation reportedly found no evidence of racial bias, concluding that Omnilert’s system had interpreted one of the student’s hand gestures as a potential threat.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit describes the encounter as a “terrifying” experience for the teenagers, claiming they feared for their lives and those of their friends. It also alleges that one officer thanked the students for not running away, a detail the complaint cites while highlighting the fears Black teenagers can face during police encounters.

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The complaint further alleges that the school’s principal made light of the incident in a text message that read, “It was a bag of chips,” followed by four crying-laughing emojis. Since the incident, three of the teenagers have gone on to college, while the fourth remains a student at Kenwood High School.

Our fact-checking sources: