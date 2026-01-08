Fact Check: ICE’s Recruitment Strategy Includes Targeting NASCAR Audiences

Claim: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is using or planning to use recruitment ads targeting patriotic audiences, including outreach linked to NASCAR races, as part of a broader hiring strategy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On December 31, 2025, The Washington Post broke the story with detailed reporting on ICE’s aggressive recruitment drive, fueled by an unusually large advertising budget and precise targeting. This campaign aims to balloon ICE’s workforce to support a ramped-up deportation agenda under shifting U.S. immigration priorities from the Biden era to the Trump administration.

At its core, the Washington Post reviewed an internal ICE document proposing a “$100 million wartime recruitment” push set to last about a year, with goals to hire thousands of new officers and agents across the nation. The strategy leans into modern tactics like digital ads, geotargeting, influencer partnerships, event outreach, and sponsorships, all wrapped in messaging of patriotism, service, and national duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Targeting Specific Events and Audiences

ICE’s plan zeroes in on delivering ads straight to mobile devices of attendees at key spots, such as military bases, gun shows, UFC fights, and NASCAR races. The internal document also calls for tapping conservative media channels to connect with receptive crowds. This push aligns with a federal budget boost and a push for greater deportation muscle, as outlined in the initial reporting.

The NASCAR angle exploded on social media, with posts like this tweet claiming ICE is zeroing in on NASCAR fans via patriotic ads. These viral shares position NASCAR events as prime recruitment hubs and imply ads are already live there. Yet they raise a key question: Is ICE running confirmed NASCAR-specific campaigns, or does NASCAR just pop up in planning docs without proof of execution?

ADVERTISEMENT

To cut through the noise, we dug into primary reporting, internal document breakdowns from top outlets, and statements from ICE, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and NASCAR on race-day ads. Multiple sources back The Washington Post’s scoop on the $100 million document, which explicitly names NASCAR races for geotargeted ads at patriotic hotspots. The Independent adds that mobile ads near NASCAR events, gun shows, and UFC fights form a key plank in scaling up deportations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

DHS Confirms Massive Recruitment Push

DHS has gone public with the campaign’s success, as Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated, noting ICE snagged over 220,000 applications in just four to five months and onboarded more than 12,000 new officers—a staggering 120% workforce jump to about 22,000 total. Funded by Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” this surge directly powers expanded deportations, with figures verified across official DHS channels and media reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NASCAR Event Connection

Sports Business Journal delivers the strongest NASCAR link yet, citing the internal document to confirm plans beyond digital ads—like a recruitment booth at the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500. The Express echoes this, detailing ICE’s event activations: a booth at the NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 in South Carolina last August, influencer-style gym content at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas in November, and a planned sponsorship at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, highlighting “patriotism, strength, and grit.”

ICE and DHS have rolled out official recruitment media, proving the campaign’s nationwide rollout. For instance, an official recruitment ad video on YouTube showcases visuals and calls to action for officers and staff.

Other assets include a YouTube Shorts on the $100 million push, a DHS “Defend the Homeland” press release targeting patriots, and an ICE Facebook video titled “Iced out. JOIN.ICE.GOV”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local news clips like “ICE using ads to recruit agents” even show broadcast ads hitting select markets.

The campaign hasn’t gone unchallenged, sparking backlash like Change.org petitions against ICE ads on Spotify. Meanwhile, NASCAR’s own promotional X post features driver Zane Smith with “It’s history. It’s America. It’s the #DAYTONA500,” tying into the sport’s patriotic traditions like military flyovers and visits from presidents Trump and Bush. Still, one fan account on X gripes that such branding might thrill older fans but turn off younger ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Motorsport Ties

Motorsport links run deeper: An Indianapolis Star opinion piece slams ICE messaging at IndyCar events, while WBTV records reveal Hendrick Motorsports sold dozens of SUVs to ICE, spotlighting business ties between racing teams and federal agencies.

Fact Check Verdict: True

ICE’s internal documents explicitly flag NASCAR races for targeting patriotic crowds. Major outlets verify both digital geotargeting and on-site efforts, like the booth at the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500. DHS statements, recruitment videos, and ads confirm an active, massive campaign. Social posts on the NASCAR tie-in mirror documented facts, not hype.



ADVERTISEMENT

Our Fact-Checking Sources:

Washington Post on ICE wartime recruitment [Dec 31, 2025]: WaPo

Adam Stern tweet on NASCAR geofencing [Dec 31, 2025]: X/A_S12

ADVERTISEMENT

Independent on ICE ads at NASCAR/gun shows [Jan 2026]: Independent

DHS on 120% ICE manpower increase [Jan 3, 2026]: DHS

Sports Business Journal on NASCAR booth [Jan 2, 2026]: SBJ

The Express on ICE NASCAR activations [Jan 2026]: Express

ICE recruitment ad video: YouTube

DHS Defend Homeland press release [Jul 29, 2025]: DHS

ICE Facebook “Iced out” video: Facebook

Change.org petition vs ICE Spotify ads: Change.org

NASCAR patriotic X post [Jan 2026]: NASCAR

DigitalGashouse fan backlash [Jan 2026]: X

IndyStar opinion on ICE at IndyCar [Aug 11, 2025]: IndyStar

WBTV on Hendrick Motorsports-ICE SUVs [Nov 17, 2025]: WBTV