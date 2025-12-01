Fact Check: No, Whoopi Goldberg Did Not Call Travis Kelce, Micah Parsons, or Dak Prescott “Just a Football Player” on Live TV

Claim: A viral post alleges that Whoopi Goldberg called Travis Kelce, Micah Parsons, and Dak Prescott “he’s just a football player” during a live broadcast.

NFL offseason coverage can sometimes drift into speculation, but once the season kicks off, the real storylines, on-field drama, and cultural moments provide more than enough legitimate content. Despite this, misleading posts still manage to infiltrate the conversation.

The latest example recycles an unfounded claim that Whoopi Goldberg dismissed Travis Kelce, Micah Parsons, and Dak Prescott on live television.

This claim first surfaced in early November with a video posted by the Facebook page “Cowboys Comrade,” which has around 16,000 followers. The clip’s title read, “SHOCKING LIVE TV MOMENT FROM DALLAS: ‘HE’S JUST A FOOTBALL PLAYER..’ Those five words from Whoopi Goldberg instantly backfired,” falsely asserting that Goldberg insulted Dak Prescott live before Prescott responded with a remark that “stopped the entire studio cold.” The post promised a viral confrontation and linked to an external website for the full story.

The video, which had 9.1k views at the time of writing, featured this full caption: “SHOCKING LIVE TV MOMENT FROM DALLAS: ‘HE’S JUST A FOOTBALL PLAYER.’ Those five words from Whoopi Goldberg instantly backfired when Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looked straight into the camera and dropped a line that stopped the entire studio cold. Within minutes, the clip exploded across social media — millions watching the exact moment Prescott turned a casual insult into a national wake-up call. What he said next didn’t just silence Whoopi — it sent shockwaves through the NFL, Hollywood, and every living room in America. 💥🏈🇺🇸👇 Read more : http://SongVerse.us/shocking-live-tv-moment-from-dallas…”

On November 1, a similar claim appeared from “Green and Gold Legacy,” a Facebook page labeled as a News and media website with about 21,000 followers. That post, with 1.8k likes, featured a video and a nearly identical caption, this time naming Packers linebacker Micah Parsons: “SHOCKING LIVE TV MOMENT FROM GREEN BAY: ‘HE’S JUST A FOOTBALL PLAYER.’ Those five words from Whoopi Goldberg instantly backfired when Packers linebacker Micah Parsons looked straight into the camera and dropped a line that froze the entire studio. Within minutes, the clip exploded across social media, millions watching the exact second Parsons turned a casual insult into a national reckoning.”

Later on November 4, “KC Chiefs Nation,” a Facebook community of about 29k followers and self-described as “the ultimate fan page for Kansas City Chiefs enthusiasts,” posted another version of the story, swapping in Travis Kelce’s name while maintaining the false narrative. That post garnered 21k views.

A quick Google search shows these identical captions recirculating, swapping players and teams while attributing the quote to Whoopi Goldberg — the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony-winning actress and television host.

For instance, on November 7, page “Kelce Fan Club Family,” with about 53,000 followers, posted the same video and caption, linking to a low-quality external site at https://autulu.com/viet3/shocking-live-tv-moment-from-green-bay-hes-just-a-football-player/. This post continued the pattern of reusing the false story with only minor details changed.

Fact Check: Did Whoopi Goldberg Really Say “He’s Just a Football Player”?

Extensive reviews of multiple episodes of The View and other public appearances by Whoopi Goldberg, especially on live television show no evidence that she ever made the statement “he’s just a football player” about any NFL star, including Travis Kelce, Micah Parsons, or Dak Prescott.

The videos circulating are fabricated, created for clickbait, and paired with links to low-quality websites lacking credible reporting.

Several of these pages are even categorized as news making, which makes it harder for people to recognize that they are not real and are designed purely to generate traffic rather than provide factual information.

Our Verdict: False

Whoopi Goldberg did not say “he’s just a football player” on live TV regarding Travis Kelce, Micah Parsons, or Dak Prescott.

This fact check highlights the importance of verifying sensational claims, especially those involving well-known public figures and viral videos, before sharing them.

