Fact Check: US Bankruptcy Judge Releases 19 LIV Golf Players From Their Contracts

Claim: A U.S. bankruptcy judge released 19 golfers from their LIV Golf contracts, including Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson.

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LIV Golf’s future remains notoriously uncertain. After Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) withdrew its funding from the league in April, the breakaway tour was left searching for new financial backers. Although it eventually secured investment from BC Partners following a turbulent 2026 season, the league filed for bankruptcy in New Jersey in September to restructure its operations ahead of a planned 2027 relaunch as LIV 2.0.

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However, the success of that relaunch will depend heavily on LIV retaining the star power it poached from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour when it launched in 2022. That is proving increasingly difficult as the league prepares for its next season with reduced purses and a revamped format. Reports of players considering exits from the rebel league have already surfaced, while the DP World Tour could see a wave of players returning to its roster.

Amid these developments, ESPN reported that U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey Judge Michael B. Kaplan had allowed 19 LIV Golf players to terminate their contracts with the league. But is that really what the ruling means?

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Our Verdict: True

According to the court order, Judge Kaplan approved a motion to reject the existing contracts of 19 LIV Golf players. The league argued that the current agreements “do not reflect the contemplated compensation structure under LIV 2.0.” While LIV maintains that the move is necessary to restructure its operations and negotiate new deals with players ahead of the planned relaunch, it also leaves several golfers free from their existing contractual obligations.

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Those affected include Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith. Whether they will re-sign with LIV Golf or explore opportunities on the PGA Tour or DP World Tour remains to be seen. Previously, Sergio Garcia was also released from his LIV Golf contract after seeking a formal ruling from the U.S. bankruptcy court to clarify and end his contractual obligations. The Spaniard wanted to ensure he was free to explore other opportunities for the 2027 season without lingering contractual complications.

Meanwhile, the DP World Tour has warned its members that players who sign with LIV Golf 2.0 will no longer be permitted to compete on the European circuit under the arrangement that allowed them to do so in 2026. This would force LIV players to make a choice about their future commitments. LIV Golf has until October 25 to negotiate new contracts with players for its next season.

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So, an attorney representing the league, Robert Fitzgerald, told the court on Wednesday that it would know whether LIV Golf will survive in 2027 by the end of this month. He also told the court that DP World’s warning to the players is a “clear attempt to interfere” with LIV Golf’s restructuring and raises anti-competitive concerns.

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