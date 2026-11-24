Three extra hours on a tennis court could make a significant difference to Jeff Kizer’s retirement plans. The 57-year-old California mathematics teacher and tennis coach is increasing his weekly coaching workload after his student loan payment nearly triples under a new repayment plan. His target is to enter retirement at 75 without debt, and he is willing to spend more time doing the job he has enjoyed for decades to get there.

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The latest development concerns his approximately $50,000 federal student loan, which he took out for his master’s degree in education. His monthly payment is expected to rise from roughly $185 to $535 under a new income-driven repayment plan. Rather than letting the additional $350 disrupt his finances, Kizer has arranged to teach three more hours of tennis every week.

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Toberman believes the adjustment should not materially change the broader retirement strategy. He explained that a higher payment under an income-driven plan does not necessarily indicate an increase in the interest rate. Instead, more money typically goes towards reducing the loan’s principal. Kizer was already planning to increase his student loan payments after clearing his personal loan in a couple of years, so the change could even help him eliminate the debt sooner.

The additional coaching hours are not his only financial adjustment. Kizer recently spent nearly $1,600 replacing all four tyres on his vehicle and buying a new tennis racquet. Two tyres had nails in them, and the other two were worn out. He had also given his best racquet to his teenage daughter for her school tennis team, so he needed another one for his coaching work. He put the expenses on a zero-interest balance-transfer credit card and expects to clear the amount within six months.

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His everyday spending has also changed. Kizer and his wife, Michelle, now eat out less frequently, which saves them approximately $60 a week. He has cut back on grocery purchases and postponed their usual annual holidays. Instead, the couple plan to take smaller weekend trips. He has also reduced expensive outings with his daughter, including visits to Disneyland and Boomers Parks.

Kizer’s decision has parallels in the experiences of other tennis coaches, although his reason for taking on extra hours is unusual. During the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, Thomas Drouet, who coached Chinese player Wang Qiang, faced uncertainty over his income after tournaments stopped. He eventually reached an arrangement with his player to avoid being left without earnings.

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Wim Fissette, who was coaching Naomi Osaka at the time, also warned that coaches paid by the day or week could suddenly find themselves without work. Drouet even called for better retirement contributions, health insurance, and financial protection for coaches.

More recently, a 2026 survey of 900 tennis coaches in the Netherlands found that 46% had another job alongside coaching. Kizer’s situation is different: he is deliberately adding three coaching hours every week to cover a specific loan-payment increase and protect his retirement target.

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From Competitive Tennis Player to Coach With Over 20 Years of Experience

Tennis has been part of Kizer’s life long before it became a way to support his retirement plans. He grew up in Saudi Arabia and discovered the sport after finding an old wooden racquet in his family’s garage. He developed his game by studying VHS recordings of professional players and analyzing the similarities in their strokes. Kizer describes himself as a self-taught player who believes that experience helps him understand how to teach the game.

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His relationship with tennis also developed into a coaching career spanning more than 20 years. Kizer is listed as a USPTA tennis professional at OC Tennis in Costa Mesa, California. His experience extends beyond the court, too. He spent around 10 years working as a photographer in the sports and entertainment industries across Europe and Africa. He credits that work with developing his attention to detail, which he now brings to his coaching.

Today, he teaches adults and children, including his teenage daughter. He enjoys making lessons fun but also challenges his students to improve. That long-standing connection to the sport is now helping him manage a financial challenge that requires him to spend even more time on court.

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Kizer is more concerned about suffering a serious injury than losing either of his jobs. He believes he could find comparable employment if necessary, but his ability to continue coaching depends on staying physically fit. He regularly performs resistance training and cardiovascular exercise to maintain his strength as he gets older.

For now, the plan remains to keep working, reduce his debt, and retire comfortably at 75. The additional coaching sessions will help cover the immediate increase in his student loan payment, but the larger goal requires years of discipline. For Kizer, the path to a debt-free retirement runs through the tennis court.