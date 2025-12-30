Living in Tiger’s Era: 10 Insane Stats That Still Don’t Feel Real

Did you know that when Webb Simpson claimed the 2018 Players Championship, American golfers finally held all four majors plus the Players for the first time in 17 years? Before that, it happened in 2001, when Tiger Woods held all five titles alone. Madness. On his 50th birthday, we’ve listed some bonkers Tiger Woods feats that prove why he’s the undisputed king.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tiger Slam

Now this is something we will likely never see again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods kicked the ‘Tiger Slam” off with the 2000 U.S. Open, crushing it by a whopping 15 shots; it’s the largest victory margin in majors ever. Next, he snagged his first Claret Jug at The Open the same year, then outdueled Bob May in a playoff for his second of four PGA Championship wins. The following year, he nipped David Duval by two for his second green jacket. And if you consider the 2001 PLAYERS Championship win, that’s winning five of the biggest tournaments at a stretch.

Woods is one of the six players to win a career Grand Slam and the youngest (24 years).

ADVERTISEMENT

GIR Record

Woods kept racking up majors and PGA Tour titles primarily because of two reasons: his wizardry with the putter and his pure iron play. Which is why it’s no surprise he tops the Tour on Greens in Regulation (GIR) table.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports



Since the PGA Tour tracked GIR stats, Woods’s record of reaching 75.15% greens in regulation in 2000 remains the all-time high. He’s still the lone gunslinger at over 75%. He also led the Tour in GIR stat more times than anyone else (2000, 2002, 2006, 2007). The closest he got to his own peak was in 2006, when he reached a high of 74.15%.

Consistency King

Woods’s scorching streaks are unrivaled in modern golf. He notched five-plus straight PGA Tour wins three times. His peak was seven straight from 2006-07, packing two majors (The Open, PGA Championship) and two World Golf Championship titles—tying history’s second-longest streak.

ADVERTISEMENT

His other consecutive winning streaks were in 1999, when he won six times, including nabbing a PGA Championship title. Then, five in 2007-08, from the BMW Championship to the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Clutch Putting

Weekend hackers celebrate nine holes if they don’t make any short-putt blunders, but Tiger Woods is wired differently. From 2002 to 2005, he faced 1,543 three-footers and sank 1,540, missing just three for a 0.00194% flub rate. From 2004 to 2006, ShotLink clocked 1,466 putts from three feet and in; he whiffed only three. For comparison, Scottie Scheffler missed five this season alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wire-to-Wire in Majors

Only Tiger Woods has gone wire-to-wire in majors twice, thanks to his 2000 and 2002 U.S. Open wins. His 15-shot 2000 romp stands as the most dominant major win ever. In 2002, he led by one after round one, then three, then four, winning by three over Phil Mickelson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bounce Back Rate

“Bounce back rate” measures how often a player notches a birdie or eagle right after a bogey or worse. In 2000, Tiger Woods posted a 36.5% rate, the top single-season mark ever, still unmatched today. The PGA Tour norm that year sat at 18.6%.

Stack that against this season’s Tour pace. Scottie Scheffler leads at 36.36%, miles ahead of Matt Kuchar (31.47%), Harry Hall (30.19%), and Kurt Kitayama (28.80%).

ADVERTISEMENT

Insane Stretch

From the 1999 Memorial to the 2001 Memorial, Tiger Woods won 20 titles in just 40 official PGA Tour events. That haul snagged his debut PGA Championship, Tour Championship, American Express, and Bay Hill Invitational. Then he replied to it by winning 20 times in 40 starts from the 2005 WGC American Express to the 2008 U.S. Open. This run bagged one Masters, two PGA Championships, and two Open titles.

For comparison, in the PGA Tour history, fewer than 40 players have 20 wins or more in their entire career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singular Dominance

During the 1997 Masters, Tiger Woods established the record score of 270, 18 under par, and became the youngest champion ever. His 12-stroke margin marked the biggest in any major since The Open in 1962 at Prestwick, where Tom Morris Sr. triumphed by 13 shots in a field of only eight players on a 12-hole course played three times.

It was the time when golf was largely unknown in America. Needless to say, a lot has changed since Tom’s time, what with Woods’s win being witnessed by 44M people.

Imago British Open Golf Championships 2000 St Andrews Tiger Woods Tiger Woods Golfer of the USA, July 2000 in action during the Open Golf Championship at St Andrews, Scotland. Copyright: xDAVIDxASHDOWNx DMGTCHPDPICT000392448084

Three years later, Woods raised the bar by capturing the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach with a 15-shot lead. Over the past century, Tiger Woods has stood alone as the sole golfer to claim more than two majors by five strokes or greater.

He accomplished that feat five times.

Scoring Average

Each year, the PGA Tour presents the Byron Nelson Award to the golfer with the lowest adjusted scoring average that season. Tiger Woods claimed it nine times and maintains the record low (67.794, achieved in 2000 and 2007). He holds six of the top seven positions in the 10 finest seasons since records started in 1987, holding spots 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, and 8 on that list.

For the record, Scottie Scheffler recorded a 68.13 adjusted scoring average in 2025, the fifth-best season mark in PGA Tour history.

Record Breaker

Woods’s 2000 season stands as perhaps the best in golf. He won 10 of 22 events he played, came second four times, and shattered or equaled 27 PGA Tour records. He closed the year holding three majors and a staggering Strokes Gained Total of 4.175 per round, per Data Golf.

To get a sense of it, check out his U.S. Open victory. As the first guy to take a U.S. Open by double-digits under par, he went bogey-free for the opening 22 holes and the closing 26. He avoided all three-putts. He one-putted 20 of his first 38 holes on a surface that had other pros scratching their heads. Woods posted three sub-par rounds, while the whole field totaled just 32.

How good it is to remember all of this on his 50th birthday?