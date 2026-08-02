Phil’s Fall From Grace: From the Most-Loved Golfer to Most-Hated Pro in 12 Years

Once upon a time, Phil Mickelson was one of the most beloved figures on the PGA Tour. Today, however, the six-time major champion’s reputation is a shadow of what it once was. The admiration that defined his early career has largely given way to criticism, fueled by his move to LIV Golf, gambling controversies, and more recent allegations of personal misconduct.

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With relatively few victories over the past five years, Mickelson has made headlines more often for things off the course than on it. So how did one of golf’s most popular players become one of its most polarizing figures?

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2014-2017: The early discontents

By 2014, ‘Lefty’ was already a five-time major champion and beloved figure in the sport. However, he became a central figure after what happened at the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles. After the American side lost the tournament, Mickelson publicly criticized captain Tom Watson’s methods in the post-tournament press conference while favoring Paul Azinger’s 2008 approach.

Having thrown Watson under the bus, he became the key member of the PGA of America’s Ryder Cup Task Force alongside Tiger Woods and others. It was formed to overhaul U.S. preparation and culture and positioned the Californian as an influential power broker and reformer rather than just another bigwig on the PGA Tour.

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But the unraveling began in 2016. Mickelson was named a “relief defendant” in an SEC civil insider trading case involving shares of Dean Foods. Prosecutors alleged the trades were based on a tip from sports gambler Billy Walters, with Mickelson purchasing roughly $931,000 worth of stock.

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Although he was never criminally charged or accused of wrongdoing in the SEC’s complaint, he agreed to repay about $931,000 in trading profits, plus interest, totaling approximately $1.03 million. He was still widely beloved, but the Watson episode and Walters settlement planted early seeds of controversy.

2018–2021: The slow rebuild and quick downfall

The next few years were relatively uneventful for Mickelson off the course, while his career continued to produce memorable moments. In November 2018, he defeated Tiger Woods in the inaugural edition of The Match. He followed that up with a victory at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National in 2020 while remaining competitive on the PGA Tour.

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His biggest triumph came in 2021, when he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island at the age of 50 years and 11 months, becoming the oldest major champion in golf history. Those accomplishments reinforced Mickelson’s enduring appeal as both an elite competitor and one of golf’s biggest attractions.

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However, the positive momentum did not last.

2022 – 2024: The LIV Golf years

In 2022, a federal court transcript from a 2007 racketeering trial, first highlighted by The Detroit News federal court reporter Robert Snell, resurfaced and revealed testimony that Mickelson had placed sports bets through associates around 2000. During cross-examination, bookmaker Dominic DeSeranno testified that he handled bets for Mickelson and his associates but failed to pay out approximately $500,000.

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Mickelson was never accused of or charged with any wrongdoing in connection with the decades-old transaction. Meanwhile, Mickelson’s attorney acknowledged the accuracy of the unpaid debt but described the timing of the report as “opportunistic” and “irresponsible.” He argued it was intended to embarrass the golfer during the Rocket Classic. In response, Mickelson said he would not return to the tournament.

From here, things really went downhill for Phil Mickelson. He shook hands with Greg Norman and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, being the early ambassador of LIV Golf, a 54-hole league funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. But, during an interview with golf journalist Alan Shipnuck, he made controversial remarks about the Saudi regime.

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Allegedly criticizing the country’s rulers, Mickelson was quoted as saying, “Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

Mickelson later issued a statement describing his remarks as “reckless” and said he deserved to be held accountable. The apology, however, did little to quell the criticism.

A few months later, he officially joined LIV Golf in a deal widely reported to be worth around $200 million. And he quickly became one of the Saudi-backed circuit’s biggest stars and most outspoken supporters.

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Meanwhile, he frequently criticized PGA Tour leadership while helping recruit other high-profile players to the rival league. The controversies continued in 2023 when Billy Walters’ autobiography, Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk, alleged that Mickelson had wagered more than $1 billion on sports over the previous three decades.

Walters claimed Mickelson lost nearly $144,000 across 43 Major League Baseball bets and further alleged that the six-time major champion sought to place a wager on the 2012 Ryder Cup, in which he was competing. Walters wrote that he refused to facilitate the bet. Mickelson denied ever betting on the Ryder Cup, stating that while he had struggled with gambling, he had never wagered on a tournament in which he was participating.

2025-2026: The most shocking allegations yet

This brings us to his current predicament.

In spring 2026, a female employee at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, reported that Mickelson made non-consensual and inappropriate physical contact with her before a round. In the aftermath, the club confirmed via public statements that it conducted a thorough independent investigation and that the individual involved was no longer a member.

Later, an investigation by Alan Shipnuck revealed there were multiple allegations of inappropriate conduct by Mickelson. And it included propositioning the wife of fellow professional golfer Pat Perez. Mickelson’s attorney said he had apologized for his behavior.

Of course, all of this has contributed to the polarizing personal brand Phil Mickelson has built for himself. His downfall serves as a reminder of how quickly a public figure’s reputation can unravel.