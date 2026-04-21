The Inevitable vs. the Eraser: Why Korda and Green Are on a Collision Course at Memorial Park

Nelly Korda is a reluctant star, but she’s a star nonetheless. And the media has beaten that drum loud and clear since she climbed to the top. Even so, those sky-high expectations have often crucified her. Blame that on the need and search for an equal perfection or similar inevitability. That, of course, often overlooks one simple rule of the world: the only thing more powerful than perfection is momentum. That’s where pros like Hannah Green come into the picture. And with the season’s first major just around the corner, it’s high time we talk Korda vs. Green.

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Before we begin this discussion, here’s what Korda said after building (arguably) the greatest season on the LPGA (ever): “I think perfect is just impossible. You’re going to drive yourself mad trying to be perfect, so you just got [to] let it go.”

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In her words, you make more mistakes when you’re trying to be perfect, so it’s ok to make mistakes and give yourself some space to learn from them. Great. Exactly the kind of wisdom you hear from a 25-year-old.

On a more serious note, the media pinned the “perfect, just perfect” label on her because she kept on winning. And to be fair, it’s hard to argue with a streak that diverse. She won from behind, from the front, everywhere, in stroke play and match play, and finally in a major. Her 2024 Chevron Championship win, the fifth in that straight run, made her only the third player after Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004–05) to win five LPGA events in a row. And just when the streak finally ran out, she bounced right back the very next week and won again.

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Ask anyone, and they will still have fond memories of that yesteryear, be that the final putt she dropped on Sunday or her happiness before she jumped into the pond.

But the problem is that she isn’t winning like that anymore. Or, winning consistently. She doesn’t seem inevitable anymore, nor perfect.

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In 2025, she did not win anything. She came close, though, with 8 top 5s. In 2026, she broke that winless streak and won her first in more than a year at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Of course, even that win was controversial. After that, she played in three more events and finished like this: 2nd, 2nd, T2.

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That’s not bad. In fact, that’s good consistency. If you talk about that in regard to any other golfer, that’s a sign that they’re trending in the right direction. That’s a sign that they will win again, and soon.

But from a golfer like Korda? That’s a sign she is missing. These are “failures,” if the golf media has seen any. Which serves as a perfect chance for Korda to shed the weight of those expectations this week and play well. Not to win, though that’d be great, but to prove that she’s still got it. And she doesn’t need inevitability to pull that off.

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But Hannah Green doesn’t have to think about any of that.

Just two years older than Korda, Green’s ‘Great Year’ began at last month’s Women’s World Championship. She then lifted the Women’s Australian Open, the first Australian to do so since 2014, before securing her third successive victory at the Australian WPGA Championship. Green’s winning streak ended when she missed the cut in Las Vegas, but she bounced back in style last week with a win at the JM Eagle LA Championship. That’s four titles in five starts. That’s consistency. And inspiring.

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But what makes Green the perfect (!) “Erasure” to Korda’s “Perfectionism” is exactly what the name implies.

Green’s been wiping the floor with the field, week in and week out, even on Sundays, even against top-tier talent. Sure, the fields vary in flavor, but that doesn’t faze her. She sticks to her script, effectively erasing every other name on the leaderboard.

Exhibit A: last week’s LA Championship. The world No. 5 trailed by six with eight holes left on Sunday, then stormed back to win a three-way playoff over Sei Young Kim and Jin Hee Im. It was Kim’s to lose on the back nine… until it wasn’t. Green’s got that knack for scratching her name into the history books at the eleventh hour, with an attitude that’s rare as hen’s teeth.

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This was her third win in the event over the last four years. Green plays with aggression, a lone-wolf mindset, and an attitude that she hasn’t got anything to lose. So what if she misses the cut this week or falls short? There’s always next week. And when that week comes, it doesn’t have to be perfect. The thing is, she isn’t exactly inevitable (yet), but she is winning anyway.

That raises expectations for her as well. Now that the media has learnt of a Green, they want to see her win again and again. After all, we need a hero for the narrative, which is why the Chevron Championship serves as a litmus test this week, especially for these two pros.

The Chevron Championship will bring crucial conversations to light

After three years at Carlton Woods, the tournament shifts just an hour down the road to Memorial Park. That’ll make the week a literal test for both Nelly Korda and Hannah Green.

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The course got its start as a nine-hole setup with sand greens near the Camp Logan hospital. But the most recent restoration in 2020, of course, came with the help of Brooks Koepka acting as a player consultant. The overhaul extended certain holes, snipped back others, recontoured bunkers, and axed trees in strategic zones. This par-70, 7,475-yard course now has an artificial pond near the 18th green to continue one of the most unique traditions at the Chevron Championship. So, where’s the challenge?

The course’s generous fairways (30–40 yards wide), small bunker count (just 24), and minimal water (four holes) reward elite ball-striking over scrambling. Those 7,000 sq ft greens, however, stay tricky with subtle breaks and odd lies demanding right-side tee shots, dialed trajectory, and smart positioning. Translation: both Korda and Green need to be conscious of their decisions here.

If we look at it just stats-wise for the two pros, then it’s a pretty fair match.

Nelly ranks 1st in SG: Total and SG: Tee-to-Green, fueled by top-tier SG: Off-the-Tee at 2nd on the Tour and 1st in SG: Approach. Wide fairways forgive minor misses, letting her length and accuracy feast, while her elite approaches set up those sprawling greens perfectly. Around-the-Green handles odd lies well, and even her shaky putting (82nd) won’t sink her on slower, subtler surfaces.

Meanwhile, Green ranks 3rd SG: Total, anchored by unmatched Putting (1st), but her SG: Tee-to-Green woes spell trouble. SG: Off-the-Tee (97), SG: Approach (73), and SG: Around-Green (113) all lag, especially after recent drops. She needs precision on approaches and chipping from lies to match the layout’s demands, but narrow-ish drives and weak trajectory control could leave her scrambling. Her putter might salvage pars, though.

The point is that it’s going to be fair play between the two. But Korda has a solid history here (win in 2024, and top four top 3s in last five starts), but Green has consistency on her side. Sure, she hasn’t won a major since 2019, missed cut here in her last three starts, but her aggression can bring her a promising result this time around.

If Korda grabs the win, she locks in her status as the game’s untouchable queen, winning even with a lack of “perfection.” But if Green pulls it off, she turns the “Korda Era” narrative into a full-throttle “Two-Horse Race,” showing that momentum and steel nerves can trump even stats as good as that of Korda.

One last point to keep in mind: Korda and Green have played only one event together this season. Korda finished T2, and Green missed the cut.