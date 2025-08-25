Chasing the New Dale Earnhardt Jr: Here’s Why NASCAR’s Next Star Won’t Look Like the Last One

Sports fans are always looking for the next big thing. Whether it’s the future Michael Jordan in the NBA or Tiger Woods in Golf, there’s nothing quite like the thrill of identifying a ‘generational talent’ early on and looking back years later to say, “I knew them when nobody else did.” In NASCAR, that’s the case with the ‘Earnhardt’ surname.

It is nothing less than royalty, and while many compare Carson Hocevar to ‘The Intimidator’, finding Dale Earnhardt Jr’s successor will be easier said than done. After all, Junior’s exploits go beyond the track.

From being JR Motorsports’ co-owner, broadcasting responsibilities, to hosting the Dale Jr. Download podcast, the 50-year-old is one of the most respected voices in the sport. But times have changed, and while his exploits might be replicated or even surpassed on the track, NASCAR’s next star most likely won’t look anything like the last one.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been there and done that. Few can match his popularity and his larger-than-life presence both on and off the track. While the stock car racing world won’t be seeing another Dale Jr, perhaps ever, NASCAR’s next star could very likely be his prodigy. Connor Zilisch is already making a name for himself in the motorsports world.

The 19-year-old has seven wins in his rookie Xfinity Series campaign already, and is well on his way to securing the championship at the end of the year. Zilisch is also rewriting the history books. At 18 years and 223 days old, the teenager became the youngest driver to make his Cup Series debut since Joey Logano in 2008 (18 years and 114 days). That’s a pretty big deal, especially because the reigning NASCAR champ is widely considered the perfect example of a hotshot driver making it to the highest level.

As for Zilisch, he has already surpassed Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards for Xfinity Series wins in his rookie season, and has 11 career wins across the Mazda MX-5 Cup and the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

All this as a first-generation racing driver. Unlike Dale Earnhardt Jr., Zilisch doesn’t come with a famous surname or a racing background, and every opportunity he has stumbled upon is through merit and hard work. While it’s also a boon in a way, as he’s not being weighed down by the same expectation as Junior was when he first entered the scene, it also means he has had to build his place in the NASCAR world right from the get-go; it wasn’t handed to him.

In many ways, Dale Earnhardt Jr. epitomizes everything NASCAR has been since its very inception. A lover of short tracks, grassroots racing, and the drive to breathe new life into long-forgotten tracks.

In comparison, Zilisch is everything that NASCAR is aiming towards. A social-media savvy ‘generational talent’ who thrives on road/street courses, and has the international exposure.

Despite being from North Carolina, the 19-year-old spent his formative years in Europe, competing in events like the FIA Karting Academy (which produced Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc), amongst others. He’s also the only driver who can go wheel-to-wheel against Shane van Gisbergen and actually come out on top. Fair to say, he is undoubtedly NASCAR’s next star.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has high hopes for Zilisch

Every once in a while, NASCAR unearths a ‘generational talent’ that pushes the sport to new heights and raises its popularity. It was Dale Earnhardt back in the day, and Jeff Gordon in recent history. And now, Dale Earnhardt Jr. feels the stock car racing world has another such driver, one who can propel the sport even further if he continues performing the way he has been this season.

Sharing his thoughts on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, the veteran racer said, “Y’all ain’t seen nothing. Like, if this kid keeps doing what he’s doing and gets to the Cup level and starts replicating some of the success, the sky is the limit. I guess maybe part of it is wishful thinking because we’re all like clamoring for that next NASCAR superstar that could take us to Saturday Night Live or get into the places where we don’t get, and become that national superstar in all forms, right?”

Back in the day, Jeff Gordon appeared on magazine covers, late-night talk shows, and even movie appearances like Looney Tunes: Back in Action and Herbie: Fully Loaded.

And now, the four-time Cup Series champion feels NASCAR has finally found his successor in Zilisch, going on to say, “I hate to put the pressure on the kid, but I feel like he’s got a shot at it.”

He might not be an ‘Elliott’ or an ‘Earnhardt’, but Zilisch’s performances have already placed him on a pedestal, prompting Junior to say, “I think that kid has potential to do incredible, Hall of Fame-worthy things.” Do you think Zilisch has what it takes to become one of NASCAR’s all-time greats? Let us know in the comments!