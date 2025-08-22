6 Tracks NASCAR Fans Secretly Want Back on the Calendar

The 2026 schedule is officially here. While 2024 can be described as ‘experimental,’ with an international race south of the border, the upcoming Cup Series campaign looks refined, featuring some classics and the much-awaited San Diego street race on a naval base.

Adding to it is the North Wilkesboro Speedway which is also returning as a full points-paying stop for the first time since 1996. But Wilkesboro is coming at the expense of Dover, which will host the All-Star race at the Monster Mile. Now, while fans are satisfied with the track selection for the upcoming season, there were bound to be a few misses. So, here are six venues NASCAR fans would’ve secretly liked to see back on the calendar;

1) Daytona (fourth of July weekend)

The Firecracker 400 at Daytona International Speedway was nothing less than a summer tradition. NASCAR fandom associated the Fourth of July holiday with one of its crown jewel races, with the 1984 version being particularly iconic, because President Ronald Reagan gave the command, “Gentlemen, start your engines,” aboard Air Force One flying above the racetrack. But that’s not the case anymore.

Moving the track to late August as the regular-season finale has raised the stakes, it has also taken away the patriotic connection that made the July Daytona race so iconic. And with NASCAR having a road course race at a naval base in 2026, it’s no secret that the sport is looking to bring back the element of patriotism. And what better way to do that than to race at Daytona International Speedway under the lights on Independence Day weekend?

Solutions:

The current summer schedule could use a heavy-hitting midseason race, and returning ‘World Center of Racing’ to what has traditionally been an iconic calendar slot could be a step in the right direction. Cars can feature paint schemes featuring stars and stripes, and the racetrack can feature red-white-and-blue fireworks to celebrate the day, making it a bigger occasion than just the race itself.

However, on one hand where fans lost 4th of July charm, Bristol too will be missed.

2) Bristol dirt track

If history is anything to go by, the Cup Series and dirt tracks don’t go hand-in-hand. Dirt races were very common at NASCAR’s top tier in the mid 1900s (1949 to 1970). But after Richard Petty’s triumph at Bristol, the track went away for 51 long years until it returned in 2021. But even when it came back for three years in Bristol, several issues marred the experience for drivers and fans, forcing NASCAR to pull the plug again in 2023.

But let’s not deny, that Dirt track racing has deep roots in NASCAR’s DNA. So, maybe instead of eliminating the track type from the calendar entirely, the sanctioning body can be more strategic about the format.

Solutions:

They can rotate dirt racing events. They can commit to one track that is specifically designed for such events instead of modifying a paved oval. The sport can have a ‘dirt-weekend’ festival where Cup, Xfinity, Truck, and even grassroots racers can go head-to-head on the same stage.

If the comeback at Bristol Motor Speedway is anything to go by, it proved that the concept worked from an ‘entertainment’ point of view, but the execution needed refinement. Some tweaks here, and there can allow NASCAR to feature all its touring series under one roof, and with no points on the line, the objective can be focused on entertaining fans rather than on the result. You never know!

3) Rockingham Speedway

Drivers love it. ‘The Rock’ has always been a driver’s track. High tire wear. Multiple grooves. All at a venue that rewards patience and skill, not just sheer horsepower. The races at Rockingham Speedway has produced long green-flag runs, and have turned into a bit of an endurance battle to see which drivers can outlast their opponents. While the venue will feature in the Truck and Xfinity Series in 2026, many fans were hoping the 1.5-mile track was going to return in the Cup as well.

And, NASCAR should return to the Rock.

Reasons:

The Next-Gen car is designed to perform well at intermediate tracks and worn-out surfaces, exactly what Rockingham Speedway offers. Last year’s races at the venue were a total sell-out, so it’s good for the sport’s business as well. ‘The Rock’ could also slot in as a throwback style race to give some of the older fans a feeling of nostalgia.

And, to add to above pointers, in 2023, the venue became a part of the North Carolina Moonshine and Motorsports Trail and has seen significant investment for renovations.

It now has the infrastructure to support a high-profile Cup Series race, and NASCAR has the unique opportunity to revive a historic Southern track and bring it back under the spotlight.

4) Watkins Glen in the Playoffs (instead of the Roval)

Looks like NASCAR has shifted the Watkins Glen race again. Last year, the road course hosted a September playoff race for the first time, before moving it back to its traditional August slot this season. However, for the 2026 campaign, it is returning to Schuyler County from May 8th to 10th, marking the earliest NASCAR race at the venue since the sport returned to the track in 1986. Meanwhile, the Charlotte Roval will feature in the playoffs once again.

It makes sense for Watkins Glen to return to the playoffs because the track’s layout guarantees drama. ‘The Glen’ has high-speed sections on the backstretch, allowing drivers to race at 190 mph, typically seen on ovals. The bus stop (inner loop) and Turn 1 also give racers passing opportunities, a rare occurrence in road courses where overtaking has been notoriously difficult in Next-Gen cars.

Watkin Glen’s unique combination of high speed and technical challenges makes the venue an all-time favorite for drivers and fans. With the playoffs featuring a ‘win-and-in’ format, the 2.454-mile road course could be just the perfect venue for a blockbuster road course race when the stakes are high.

5) Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Earlier this year, rumors circulated around NASCAR’s possible return to Montreal for 2026, starting with the Truck and Xfinity Series, and then followed by the Cup in 2027. But with the new schedule out, it’s clear those were just the rumors.

Back in the day, the Nationwide Series competed north of the border from 2007 to 2012, and fans still talk about the drama, especially the 2007 race in the rain and Jacques Villeneuve’s appearances.

However, competing at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve would benefit NASCAR.

The sport has already experimented with going to Mexico, and Canada seemed the next logical step in its bid for international expansion. Montreal offers a world-class venue, a passionate fanbase, and proximity to the U.S. Northeast. With Formula 1 and IndyCar already finding a home there, perhaps it’s time stock car racing follows suit.

The venue has crossover appeal for F1 and NASCAR fans. Who wouldn’t like to see the likes of Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Shane van Gisbergen battle it out on the same stage as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go wheel-to-wheel?

6) Kentucky Speedway

Kentucky Speedway offered character. The venue has a bumpy surface, narrow grooves, and its unpredictable restarts create drama. The track also has been a happy hunting ground for veterans like Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski, ones that are struggling to enter Victory Lane lately. Additionally, the 1.5-mile tri-oval will fill in a hole that currently exists in the Midwest market, with no other alternatives on the NASCAR calendar.

Why it makes sense now:

The Next-Gen car has injected new life into intermediate ovals, turning places like Homestead-Miami and Kansas Speedway into fan favorite tracks. Kentucky, too, for all its quirks, can thrive in the Next-Gen car and create a better racing product that fans remember the Gen-6 car producing back in the day. Returning to Kentucky has commercial relevance, too. NASCAR can tap into a passionate fan base and connect with the Louisville/Cincinnati region as well, opening a fresh market for ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities.

Conclusion

Ultimately, not every time can, and should come back. The Cup Series only has a limited number of spots on its schedule, and with NASCAR looking to expand the sport, new experiments like street races and international trips will always get priority.