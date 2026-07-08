MLB All-Star 2026: The $60 Million Bet on Sports Tourism During America’s 250th Birthday

The 2026 MLB All-Star festivities are set to take place from July 11–14 at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies. By hosting the event right after America celebrated its 250th birthday, Philadelphia hopes to attract millions of visitors, support local businesses, create jobs, and showcase the city to the world.

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Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said a lot of money is being put forth to prepare for several major international events. The city spent nearly $60 million to organize the events and $500 million to improve Philadelphia International Airport for major events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game, and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. MLB All-Star week is set to bring in about 100,000 visitors to Philadelphia, offering the league a special chance to celebrate both baseball and the country’s history at the same time.

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MLB gains from an unprecedented marketing opportunity

MLB wants to use famous places in Philadelphia during All-Star Week so that people watching on TV around the world can easily tell the event is happening in Philadelphia. This also helps MLB achieve multiple goals at the same time: promote Philadelphia as a tourist destination, work with travel and tourism partners, and attract big sponsors for the event. In fact, the biggest business opportunity is not just the All-Star Game. It is All-Star week.

As per the Philadelphia Business Journal, the All-Star week will include several events to attract more and more visitors:

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MLB Draft (July 11) All-Star Futures Game (July 12) Celebrity Event (July 12) Home Run Derby (July 13) MLB All-Star Game (July 14) All-Star Village: A fan festival at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Events across the city: Events at Independence Mall and Citizens Bank Park will take place. HBCU Swingman Classic (July 10): Before All-Star Week officially begins, HBCUs will play a special game at Citizens Bank Park.

All-Star Week will create hundreds of temporary jobs for local people, including helping visitors, managing transportation, running events, and setting up event facilities.

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“These events are large and on a pretty big scale, and so I think there’s plenty of bites of the apple that can happen across local vendors,” MLB Senior Vice President of Global Events Jeremiah Yolkut said.

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How MLB is empowering local businesses in Philadelphia

MLB is also inviting local businesses to become event sponsors along with the main sponsor, Mastercard. What adds up to their plan is the timeline, as the city has six FIFA World Cup matches on schedule before All-Star Week, so soccer fans will already be in Philadelphia for the baseball events and might also watch Philadelphia Phillies games. With exposure in more than 200 countries, local businesses have a massive opportunity to promote themselves.

The event can also bring a lot of money to the city, breaking old records. When Philadelphia last hosted the MLB All-Star Game in 1996, it generated about $55.9 million in economic impact.

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Sponsorship – Mastercard and local vendors Ticketing- Tickets are sold for the All-Star Game, Home Run Derby, Futures Game, and HBCU Swingman Classic. Hospitality – Hotels, restaurants, premium hospitality packages, and corporate entertainment are expected to benefit from the influx of visitors during All-Star Week. Merchandise – Fans will buy jerseys of their favorite players. Licensing- MLB licenses official All-Star logos and trademarks to apparel and collectibles. Fan Festivals – The All-Star Village at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Destination Marketing- Tourism promotion is a major objective.

The idea is simple. If people visit Philadelphia for one event, they may stay longer or come back for another event. This means they will spend money at hotels, restaurants, shops, public transport, and tourist attractions. And it will not just bring more revenue but also more jobs for the locals. Just like it happened to vendors and sellers around Madison Square Garden when the Knicks played their home games this season.

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The Knicks returned to the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years, which created both nostalgia and excitement among the fans. And that’s exactly why the demand increased, resulting in an unprecedented surge in ticket prices. Now, this All-Star event will be hoping to bring the same level of success to Philadelphia.

“2026 is not just a year for Philadelphia; it’s a defining opportunity to highlight our city’s passion and unwavering spirit on the global stage,” Mayor Parker said. “Over the past year, my administration has collaborated with community leaders, businesses, cultural institutions, and countless others to ensure Philadelphia is prepared to seize this historic opportunity for our city and our nation.”

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How the city prepared for MLB All-Star Week

Philadelphia is spending more than $30 million to make the city a better place for visitors. The money supports local businesses and shops, improves busy shopping areas, and upgrades Lemon Hill, where the 2026 FIFA Fan Festival is taking place. The city is also spending $28 million to improve safety and public spaces.

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This includes buying new safety equipment, training emergency workers, building a new walking area (pedestrian plaza) in Old City, and making streets and parks cleaner and more beautiful. Philadelphia International Airport has improved its restrooms, waiting areas, SEPTA train platforms, signs, security systems, and parking garages to give travelers a better experience.

This will be a major boost for the city, and Visit Philadelphia President and CEO Angela Val shared a similar view.:

“This funding will help us fuel a campaign to attract millions of visitors to the region and create lasting economic benefits for Philadelphia residents and businesses. 2026 is a collaborative effort, and we’re thrilled to continue working with our partners, including the Parker Administration and City Council, to leverage this once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

With that, Philadelphia seems ready to capitalize on MLB All-Star week.