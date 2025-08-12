The Driving Factors Behind Tennis’ Biggest Ever Purse at 2025 US Open

2025 shook up tennis like never before. Imagine this: for the first time in Grand Slam history, players could get off-court coaching during matches. At the same time, the Cincinnati Open completed a $260 million renovation, doubling its size to over 40 acres. Additionally, both the Canadian and Cincinnati Opens expanded to 12-day tournaments, allowing more matches and better rest for players. But despite these improvements, the biggest issue remained – ‘not enough money’.

Talented players like Clay Thompson and 2013 Junior US Open finalist Tornado Alicia Black had to quit for some time because the financial burden was too great.

Think about it:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Traveling around the world

Paying for hotels and food

Hiring coaches and trainers

Buying expensive equipment

And trying to survive on prize money that barely reaches beyond the top ranks

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

For years, this financial reality forced gifted players out of the game. That struggle went ignored for years — until 2025. Now, the U.S. Open has increased its total prize money to $90 million. That’s a 20% increase over last year’s $75 million and sets a new record for the largest prize money ever in tennis.

Here’s the breakdown:

$5 million for men’s and women’s singles champions (up 39%)

Finalists get $2.5 million (up 39%).

Semifinalists earn $1.26 million (up 26%).

Quarterfinalists receive $660,000 (up 25%).

Round of 16 players get $400,000 (up 23%).

On top of this, the USTA put aside $5 million to support players with travel stipends, free racquet stringing, and hotel accommodations.

So, why now? What drove these changes?

Inside the united front of tennis stars fighting for financial justice

In early 2025, some of tennis’s biggest stars like Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic, and Ons Jabeur came together to make a big move. They co-signed a formal letter addressed to the organizers of the four Grand Slams – the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open demanding a substantial increase in prize money and a fairer, more transparent distribution across all rounds, including qualifiers.

The letter was backed and amplified by the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) and other player advocacy groups, shining a spotlight on the harsh financial realities many lower-ranked players face. Since Grand Slams rely heavily on star players to attract TV audiences and sponsors, this united public demand created strong reputational and commercial pressure on organizers to respond.

Follow the money: Why the US Open can afford it.

Tennis tournaments, particularly Grand Slam events like the US Open, have seen substantial growth in their revenue streams. That growth helped fuel the surge in prize money this year.

Let’s understand this in detail: Tennis generates revenue from several key sources:

Broadcasting Deals: According to SportBusiness , the current US Open broadcast rights deal with ESPN is valued at approximately $75 million per year , running from 2015 through 2025.

, the current US Open broadcast rights deal with ESPN is valued at approximately , running from 2015 through 2025. Digital Growth: Streaming platforms such as ESPN+ and Tennis Channel Plus see 15–20% annual audience growth. In 2024, the US Open’s official streaming services reached over 30 million unique viewers. Also, social media engagement is strong, with more than 10 million followers across Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

Major Sponsorships: Brands like J.P. Morgan, PepsiCo, Citizen Watch, and Rolex invest $40–60 million yearly in sponsorships, covering branding, broadcasts, and exclusive events.

Ticket Sales & On-site Revenue: Well, in 2024, the USTA’s ticket revenue, primarily from the US Open, was $208.5 million, up from $185.4 million the year before. Also, the US Open itself generated about $559.7 million in operating revenue in 2024, which was roughly 90 percent of the USTA’s total revenue ($623.8 million).

Competitive pressure from other sports

In recent years, professional sports like golf and emerging private tours have dramatically raised prize money and guaranteed earnings for elite athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Notable examples include:

Golf’s LIV Golf Series: LIV Golf, launched in 2022, has indeed disrupted the golf landscape by offering substantial guaranteed contracts to top players. For instance, Bryson DeChambeau reportedly signed a deal exceeding $100 million Prize purses for LIV events are substantial, with some tournaments offering up to $25 million.

Emerging private sports tours:

Euroleague Basketball players receive guaranteed yearly salaries ranging from $500,000 to $3 million Esports tournaments combine large prize pools with team salaries, delivering secure and lucrative income for top competitors.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With all this happening, tennis needed to boost its prize money to keep its best players from looking elsewhere. By being the first Grand Slam to raise prize money across all rounds, the USTA positioned the US Open as a player-focused, progressive tournament, enhancing its reputation among athletes, sponsors, and fans. This also pressures other Slams to follow suit. By acting first, the USTA created a benchmark prize money structure that other Grand Slams: the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon, face pressure to match or exceed.

But the big question is: Will tennis’s bold changes be enough to create lasting financial security for all players?