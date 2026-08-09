The US Open Economy: How Tennis’ Biggest Grand Slam Powers a $1.2B Local Economy

Every summer, the US Open takes over New York City and turns into a billion-dollar hub. For two weeks, it hosts millions of fans and players who help boost the local economy by generating $1.2 billion. However, putting together such a massive event takes a huge effort, so how exactly do they pull it off?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The US Open costs a lot of money to organize every year. In 2024, the tournament spent about $282 million to run the event. This money paid for staff, security, transportation, technology, player facilities, broadcasting, utilities, and many other things needed to keep the tournament running smoothly during its three-week schedule. The tournament also set a new attendance record in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 1,048,669 fans visited the US Open over the full three weeks. That was the first time the event welcomed more than 1 million people and was 8% higher than in 2023. During the main two-week tournament, 832,640 fans attended, which was also a new record.

Now, the tournament has also increased the prize money for the players.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest prize pool in tennis

The USTA announced that the 2025 US Open will have a record $90 million prize pool, the biggest in tennis history. That is 20% more than the $75 million offered in 2024. In simple words, the US Open is paying players more money than ever before. The biggest prizes will go to the singles champions. The men’s and women’s winners will each earn $5 million, which is 39% more than the $3.6 million champions received in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Players who reach the later rounds will also earn much more money. The runner-up will get $2.5 million, semifinalists $1.26 million, quarterfinalists $660,000, Round of 16 players $400,000, Round of 32 players $237,000, Round of 64 players $154,000, and even players who lose in the first round will still take home $110,000.

On top of it, the USTA is also paying more money in the doubles events. The total prize money for men’s and women’s doubles increased 23%, rising from $3.89 million in 2024 to $4.78 million in 2025. For the first time, the winning teams in the men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles events will each earn $1 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Players trying to qualify for the main tournament will also earn more money. The qualifying prize pool increased 10% to a record $8 million. Players who lose in the final qualifying round will still receive $57,200, second-round qualifying players will earn $41,800, and even those knocked out in the first qualifying round will take home $27,500.

The USTA is also helping players with their travel and hotel costs. Every player in the main draw and qualifying tournament will receive a $1,000 travel payment. They will also get two hotel rooms at the official player hotel, or $600 per day if they stay somewhere else. On top of that, players can have up to five racquets per round restrung for free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, the record prize money shows that the US Open wants to stay the biggest-paying tournament in tennis. And it’s pretty much possible because of the kind of revenue the event is generating.

The $1.2B New York economic engine

The US Open is a huge boost for New York City’s economy. According to USTA, the tournament brings more than $1.2 billion to the city every year. More than 800,000 fans visit the US Open and spend money on hotels, restaurants, transportation, shopping, and entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hotels benefit the most during the tournament. Hotels near the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, especially in Flushing and Queens, often sell out before the event begins because so many fans travel to New York. The city has about 135,000 hotel rooms, the second-highest total in the U.S. after Las Vegas. Many visitors also stay outside Manhattan, and about 30% of new hotels are being built in the outer boroughs.

New York City makes it easy for fans to travel to the US Open and see more of the city. During the tournament, the MTA runs extra 7 subway trains, along with more Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) trains and buses to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The LIRR takes only about 19 minutes to travel from Manhattan to the venue, so fans can get there quickly and easily. Because transportation is so convenient, many visitors also spend time exploring other parts of New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city is also using the US Open to attract more tourists. After lowering its 2025 international tourism forecast, New York City Tourism + Conventions launched the “Founded By NYC” campaign to celebrate the city’s 400th anniversary. The campaign promotes the US Open along with big events like Fanatics Fest NYC and the New York City Marathon. In simple words, the city wants visitors to stay longer, visit more neighborhoods, and spend more money at local businesses.

So, three weeks of tournament help in bringing in massive revenue to the city. And to make sure the money keeps flowing in, the USTA is also upgrading the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The USTA is doubling down

The USTA is spending $800 million to make the US Open much better. It is one of the biggest renovation projects in the tournament’s history. The plan will upgrade Arthur Ashe Stadium and build a brand-new Player Performance Center for players.

ADVERTISEMENT

The goal is to give fans a better experience. Arthur Ashe Stadium will have more space to walk, more places to eat and drink, new stores, more restrooms, and extra elevators. The stadium will also add more premium seats. The USTA will also build a new $250 million Player Performance Center so players and their teams have a better place to practice and recover during the US Open.

It will have indoor and outdoor workout areas, places to relax and recover, and other modern facilities. The center will be built on the top two floors of a four-story building next to the practice courts, making it easier for players to get ready for matches.

USTA CEO and Executive Director Lew Sherr said the project will make the US Open better for both players and fans. The construction will happen in three phases, so the 2025 and 2026 tournaments will continue as usual. Fans can still watch matches as the renovation is set to finish before the 2027 US Open.

This renovation can help the tournament become even more popular and earn more money in the future.

The US Open’s revenue machine

The renovation is expected to bring in more fans and make their visit better. In 2024, the USTA earned $623.8 million, making $208 million from ticket sales, $145 million from TV rights, $130 million from sponsorships, and $83 million from premium hospitality and VIP experiences. The US Open also earns a lot from expensive premium ticket packages.

Full-tournament packages for 2026 cost between $43,000 and $86,000, while 2027 packages are expected to cost $48,000 to $120,000. The US Open also sells official shirts, hats, tennis gear, souvenirs, and other items to fans at the tournament and online. Fans who come to the tournament spend money on hotels, restaurants, shopping, transportation, and other local businesses, which gives a big boost to the city’s economy.

Fans spend millions on food, drinks, and special experiences during the tournament. In 2024, fans bought about 556,000 Honey Deuce cocktails, bringing in around $12.8 million in sales. The famous drink costs $23, and in 2025 the tournament is also introducing a new Watermelon Slice cocktail that costs $39.

The US Open is also a big business with 25 official sponsors supporting the event. Wilson has provided the official tennis balls for the tournament for 47 years in a row. Tiffany & Co. has been making the US Open trophies since 1987.

The comparison people miss

The US Open spends a lot of money to organize the tournament every year. But it also brings a lot of money into New York City. Fans spend money on hotels, restaurants, shopping, transportation, and other fun activities while they are there. This helps local businesses earn more money and creates thousands of jobs; all of this adds up to the city’s economy.