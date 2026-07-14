The Open’s Sunday Ticket Price Has Doubled Since 2022, and Inflation Doesn’t Explain It

Golf is widely known as the gentleman’s game. From storied players to famous personalities, the sport has served many. Yet amid rising costs and mammoth payouts, fans are forced to splurge on tickets to witness their favorites grace the course. Case in point, The Open Championship.

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The cost of a Sunday ticket at The Open has increased by 100% (doubling from £95 in 2022 to £190 in 2027). That mark also represents a 35% rise on this year’s £140 price tag. Over a million fans are expected to enter the ticket ballot for the 2027 edition of The Open, but what has led to these astonishing mark-ups in admission? The answer goes beyond inflation.

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When the R&A opened the ticket ballot for the 155th Open Championship at St. Andrews, seasoned fans were shocked by the prices for general admission for a single day. The pricing structure has witnessed a notable uptick from previous years:

Thursday and Friday: £150 ($200)

Saturday (Moving Day): £170 ($227)

Sunday (Final Round): £190 ($254)

The frustration also stems from the history of affordable prices at The Open Championship, which has consistently preserved a tradition of accessible general admission. The practice includes offering youth tickets at half price and free entry for fans under the age of 16. In contrast, major championships on this side of the pond, such as the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open, prioritize luxurious hospitality and corporate opulence.

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Recently, The Open has also leaned towards this structure, but common fans were still catered to, with their inclusion now reliant on the ticket ballot system. That tradition has been challenged by the latest hikes. Fans will go from paying £95 to watch Cameron Smith lift the Claret Jug at St. Andrews in 2022 to coughing up £190 at the same venue next year to watch the winner kiss the Claret Jug. The trajectory of the price is even more concerning. Here is the price progression for a Sunday General Admission ticket, highlighting the spike:

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2022 (St Andrews): £95

2023 (Royal Liverpool): £110

2024 (Royal Troon): £110

2025 (Royal Portrush): £130

2026 (Royal Birkdale): £140

2027 (St. Andrews): £190

The Sunday tickets for this year’s Open Championship were priced at £140. If the R&A had priced the admission to match the inflation baseline since 2022, a Sunday ticket would cost £109.47. That would mean a cumulative price increase of 15.23%, but the recent spike strays from that figure.

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Since attending St. Andrews in 2022, fans have contended with a modest 20% increase in ticket prices. While that was easy to digest, another spike followed at the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush. Despite criticism, the R&A implemented another increase. As for directly addressing the price increase, R&A CEO, Mark Darbon’s response was firm and measured.

“Look, it’s a significant commitment of ours to try and ensure that The Open remains just that, open and accessible to a broad audience,” Darbon said on media day for the 2026 Open Championship. “Again, there are some commercial realities, right? The cost base of staging these things has grown significantly in recent years; that is undeniable.”

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Darbon’s argument also holds weight, considering the concessions allowed at The Open. For £190, fans can enter the course at 6 am and watch golf for 14 hours or more. However, an interesting point to consider here is that fans can realistically watch only a few players over that span of time as opposed to watching on TV, where the broadcast switches between multiple groups.

Additionally, the ticket price is influenced by the venue, as St. Andrews is regarded as the Home of Golf. For many fans, attending the event is a bucket list opportunity. On the flip side, because it’s St. Andrews, the cost of flight, accommodation, and food will also rise during the Open Championship. For a fan that means a lot of additional expense, of which an increased ticket price only adds to the headache.

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Exacerbating the problem for R&A is the obvious fact that ticketing is not their only source of revenue. R&A has a 12-year contract with NBC pegged at $50 million a year. In addition, the deal with Sky Sports brings an estimated $23.58 million annually to R&A’s coffers. According to Business Wire, 2025 Open was estimated to generate around $59 million in sponsorship revenue. So clearly golf’s oldest governing body is not reliant on fan admission to make the organization run.

By increasing the price, is Open pricing out fans?

The answer is complicated. Amid cries of “scandalous” prices for The Open, a case can be made that it’s not as expensive as other major events. In comparison, tickets at St. Andrews will cost 56% less than the 2027 Ryder Cup. Fans seeking general admission at Adare Manor next year will have to pay €500 ($569), a stark rise from €260 three years ago.

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Additionally, the Open Championship is bound to sell tickets. The Royal Birkdale will welcome 300,000 fans this year after a million entered the ballot. Additionally, fans aged 16 or under will continue to enjoy free admission, significantly reducing costs for families.

The pricing phenomenon is also affected by the sport’s increased popularity. The modern era has transformed golf from a upper-class country-club activity to an accessible sport, especially for younger demographics. As a result, memberships have skyrocketed, and equipment prices have increased. It has also led to extra costs for those who watch the sport, whether on-screen or live.

There are other expenses as well, predominantly for fans traveling from afar. Local accommodation, food, drinks, merchandise, and more over a weekend outing at St. Andrews will inevitably push the overall expense beyond €500. Thus, grievances about price increases are somewhat justified. In summation, as golf becomes more inclusive, it seems the financial consequences are pushing its steadfast common fans away.