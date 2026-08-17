“Football Has Done a Number on His Body”: Kylie Kelce Reveals Why Jason Would Fail a Pregnancy Simulator

It’s watermelon season, and as far as trends go, the pregnancy simulator trend is currently booming amongst couples. It’s simple: the man has a watermelon strapped around his belly and attempts to do everyday tasks that a pregnant lady would do.

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Kylie Kelce, mother to four daughters with her husband, Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce, has always been vocal about conversations surrounding motherhood, and she was clear that her husband wouldn’t be able to pass an interesting challenge.

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“I think that Jason would have some trouble,” Kylie said in a recent video on her Not Gonna Lie channel. “ I think football has done a number on his body already, and I think that if we tried to strap this much weight to the front of him that he might have severe back problems for days.”

Jason Kelce played as a center for the Eagles for 13 years straight. From making the perfect snaps to scanning the opponents’ defense and preventing them from getting through, Kelce spent a significant amount of time either battering his opponents or getting battered by them.

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That physical toll still didn’t stop Kelce from asserting his dominance as one of the best centers to play in the NFL, a legacy capped by his Super Bowl crown in 2018 to go along with six First-Team All-Pro selections.

The second time Jason played in the Super Bowl was in 2023, when he lost to his younger brother, Travis Kelce, as the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.

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In the audience that day was a heavily pregnant Kylie Kelce, who would give birth to their third daughter just 11 days later.

While Kylie wasn’t sure Jason could make it through the pregnancy simulator test, there was another test she seemed more interested in administering to her husband.

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Kylie was speaking about the period pain simulators typically delivered by TENS machines.

“Maybe you strap the watermelon and the cantaloupes to your man,” said Kylie before adding, “And then after he’s been in there for an hour, we then put the TENS machine on underneath of it. Because Braxton Hicks and contractions, you know. We’ll see what’s up with Jay and maybe he wants to sign up for it.”

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Electric jolts are sent out at varying voltages to test for reaction. Kylie suggested a combination of both tests to simulate the pains that women feel during the latter parts of their pregnancy.

We know for sure that Jason Kelce knows what it’s like to take a hit, but we wouldn’t be too sure if he’s ready to take on all the hits that are bound to come with the mixture of the pregnancy simulator and period simulator tests.