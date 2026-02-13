FOX’s Attempt to Win Praise Backfires as NASCAR Fans Call Out Daytona 500 ‘Gimmick’

NASCAR‘s longtime broadcaster and media rights holder, FOX, has been subject to fans’ ridicule for a long time now. Their experiments and ideas literally end up falling flat in front of the fans. One such ‘gimmick’ by them was called out again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recently, FOX announced that it is going to stream the Daytona 500 in 4K for the first time. You wouldn’t expect the fans to take a shot at a new feature.

ADVERTISEMENT

After all, 4K resolution is something that the fans must be happy about. Apparently not; the fans are still unhappy with FOX, and the reason doesn’t get more legitimate than this.

Only a few weeks ago, fans were tearing into FOX for daring to use AI in one of their Daytona 500 teaser videos. Since then, FOX has been left scrambling for its lost reputation.

ADVERTISEMENT

With stiff competition from other, better-performing media houses, FOX has been the worst option in the fans’ eyes lately. And this time, even when this move by FOX sounds good, fans are not happy, as, whether 4K or not, their viewing experience faces other problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

NASCAR fans tear into FOX for showing too many advertisements

As soon as this news hit social media, the fans were eager to point out the major flaws. As a certain user rightly mentioned, “I feel like it was on their 4K channel last year. In any case, it’ll be upscaled to 1080p like everything else in the US.”

Now, there is a world of difference between native 4K and upscaling. This is because upscaling can create artifacts and elements that were not present in the original video, compared to native resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

But then, the real criticism started pouring in. Almost instantly, the fans were reminded of the number of commercials they end up facing during race broadcasts. The commercials are a recurring problem for NASCAR fans. They complain that the advertisements completely take the fun out of any race.

For fans, the advertisements are a bane that simply destroys their entire racing experience. So, as soon as FOX announced a higher resolution for TV, fans simply couldn’t stop themselves from taking a jab at the media company for their targeted advertising.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Can’t wait to watch this on my 85” TV. ’10 laps to go at the Daytona 500; we will be back after this commercial break,” was the reaction from one of the fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was joined by another user who chimed in saying, “4K of someone’s front wheel or back bumper.”

Furthermore, the fans are also complaining about the poor audio quality of the races on TV. They are especially furious about the glorious V8s not sounding good enough. “Can’t wait for the cars to sound like they’re on a Zoom call still.”

Additionally, for some reason, one of the fans couldn’t even stop himself from involving Carson Hocevar amidst the fiery reactions for FOX. “Can’t wait to see my GOAT Carson Hocevar bomb the entire field in 4k.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the last sentence stands as a sarcastic jab at Hocevar, the other statements echo the true sentiments among the fans. With media houses like The CW adding multiple ideas that the fans love, FOX is losing traction in NASCAR. It won’t be long before NASCAR realizes its loss of standing.