Gael Monfils Takes on New Tennis Role After Calling Time on Career

Even though it seemed a bit odd on paper, the world of finance was the next stop for Gael Monfils after retirement, something that the Frenchman had himself confirmed. However, for someone who has thrilled crowds with his charismatic brand of tennis for over two decades, staying away from the sport was never an option, was it? With the new announcement coming from the French Tennis Federation, ‘La Monf’ is ready to take on a leadership role in the national team from next year.

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As officially announced by the FFT, Monfils has been appointed as the Davis Cup team captain for France, starting from the 2027 season. The announcement comes only days after the Frenchman received his final tribute ceremony at the La Défense Arena during the Paris Masters, where an adoring crowd bid the 40-year-old goodbye from the sport.

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Monfils’ appointment comes after the three-year run for Paul-Henri Mathieu as the French team captain. One would assume that the clear mandate for the new captain would be to bring out the best players for the Davis Cup weeks and to make them commit to a longer project for the national team. Despite playing on a rigorous Tour for so long, Monfils never shied away from playing in the Davis Cup, with the Frenchman often the driving force for his teams during tough ties, a sense of pride he spoke about after his new appointment.

“It is a great source of pride to become captain of the French national team,” said Monfils after his appointment, according to the official FFT website. “This blue jersey represents so much to me. I want to build a real collective project and create the dynamic that will allow us to win titles together.”

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While talk of ‘winning titles’ is always optimistic, it sometimes runs counter to a pragmatic view, as the French performance at the Davis Cup has been underwhelming in recent years, with their best result being a Final 8 appearance in 2025. Even this year, they could not reach the final stage, getting knocked out by Canada in the second round of qualifiers.

During their clash against Canada in September this year, the French team had the duo of Arthur Rinderknech and Quentin Halys as their singles players. While they are competent, top-ranked players, the French contingent does have a Top-10 player in Arthur Fils, with the likes of Ugo Humbert and Arthur Gea as strong contenders in the rankings. Even someone like Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard could be a game-changer with his massive serve, given that the Finals are played on indoor hard courts. Given that all these young French players looked up to Monfils when he played on the Tour, his appointment as Captain would go a long way toward getting commitments from the younger players to play at the Davis Cup.

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Monfils is not the first player from his generation to make the transition from a player to Davis Cup captain. The Frenchman’s peer, David Ferrer, has been the Spanish Team Captain over the last few years, even taking a young Spanish team to last year’s final, where they lost to Italy. While Monfils makes his official entry into the captain role from next year, 2026 is all set to be Ferrer’s last year, with the Spaniard reported to take up a coaching role with Casper Ruud next season.

As for Monfils, the Frenchman was always at his best while playing for the national team, having a tremendous record in competition.

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Gael Monfils Had a Great Record at the Davis Cup

If Monfils’ record as a captain is anywhere near his record as a player, the French team is in a great place for years to come. Playing across 14 ties, Monfils had a 12-3 record in the Davis Cup, being a major part of the French teams that reached the final in 2010 and 2014, alongside the likes of Giles Simon, Richard Gasquet, and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

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One of Monfils’ biggest wins came in 2014, when the Frenchman beat Roger Federer in the final during France’s tie against Switzerland. However, that was the only point for the French team, who lost the other three matches to lose the tie, and Monfils did not get a chance to win it for his team in the reverse singles fixture. Unfortunately for him, when the French team won the title in 2017, Monfils was out with an injury, and the French success was largely due to Tsonga and Lucas Pouille, who won the deciding match against Belgium in the final.

Monfils will have the familiar faces of Gasquet and Simon by his side, who are reported to be his backroom team for the Davis Cup. The announcement of a new role has been happy news for the former World No. 6, who has had to deal with the emotional toll of retiring from the sport, as well as the fallout from his split with his wife, Elina Svitolina, something that has been one of the top news stories in the tennis world in the last few weeks or so.