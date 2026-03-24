Spotlight on Ken Griffey Jr’s Second Career Becomes Centerpiece of Masters Tournament’s 2026 Hype Campaign

The biggest name generating buzz for the 2026 Masters might not even swing a club. Ken Griffey Jr. has found himself in the spotlight again, now behind the camera. The kid behind the lens is now chasing moments on the golf course.

The official Masters and Front Office Sports social media accounts announced a special feature, “Photographer No. 24,” focusing on Griffey Jr.’s photography skills. The baseball legend is seriously focusing on his second career.

Griffey Jr. is no stranger to rare incidents. He created history alongside Griffey Sr. on August 31, 1990, when they played for the Seattle Mariners in MLB. That was the first time for a father-son duo to play together in MLB.

ADVERTISEMENT

This time, Griffey Jr. is chasing moments instead of creating them, and in a totally different field.

“The Masters has released a trailer for its feature on Ken Griffey Jr., who shot Rory McIlroy’s win at Augusta last year as a credentialed photographer,” the Front Office Sports X post read. “‘Photographer No. 24’ will premiere April 5 on NBC.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Masters Tournament isn’t just using a big name to lure the audience. Griffey Jr. has earned his spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I get some doors open because of who I am. But I take what I do very seriously,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

His credibility is anchored by the moments he captured last year. His shots of Rory McIlroy’s 2025 victory in Augusta National have earned him all this attention.

This is a deliberate hype strategy by the Masters to make Griffey Jr.’s new career the centerpiece of the 2026 tournament campaign. It has the perfect crossover appeal of having one of baseball’s biggest legends capturing moments on golf’s biggest stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing of the release, April 5, is the biggest buildup for the tournament taking place from April 6 to 12, 2026. The subtle nod to his jersey number 24 in the feature name is certainly creating a lot of buzz among fans from both sports.

Notably, this is not a cameo for Ken Griffey Jr. Although he has a legacy in one sport, he is creating a new identity for himself. While the Masters are betting on a storyline rather than just the sport, Griffey is making a difficult yet determined transition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Griffey Jr. embraces new challenges in a serious Augusta pursuit

The new challenges aren’t coming any easier because of his MLB legacy. Some of his shots have sometimes been critiqued. But this isn’t a hobby. He is here to move past the learning curve, through the discomfort.

The people in charge of the photos don’t want to publish them “just because they’ve got Ken Griffey’s name on them.” They want to publish them only when “they are good enough.”

The way they are releasing a special feature with his name (or jersey number) on it proves Griffey has succeeded in his attempt.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Griffey isn’t the only professional athlete who has turned over a new leaf after his retirement. Randy Johnson is the best parallel example who transitioned from baseball to photography later in his life. After retiring in 2010, Johnson, who had studied photojournalism at USC, returned to his roots. He is now a professional photographer, specialising in rock concerts.

Dwayne Johnson is a professional wrestler associated with WWE. He is now one of the most successful and highest-paid actors in Hollywood. George Foreman became a successful entrepreneur after retiring from the boxing ring.

Ken Griffey Jr. isn’t exactly one of the “professional chasers who produce day in, day out, 40 pictures a day.” But he’s certainly on the right path to making it big.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Masters isn’t hyping a cameo in golf’s grandest tournament. It is building a story around Griffey’s transformation, attracting sports fans from multiple fields. Griffey Jr. is willing to start over in a completely new arena. He will create and capture the moments at the same time.