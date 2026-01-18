Golf Club Hit by Bizarre Overnight Burglary as Police Release CCTV Images

The criminal always returns to the scene of the crime. This proved the case in Brandford. Over three back-to-back nights, a group of men carried out a really unusual scene of crime, which has baffled the authorities.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

West Yorkshire Police are looking into an investigation related to a string of burglaries at Keighley Golf Club. The robbery reportedly occurred between January 7 and 9. According to the police, the same men carried out the same offences.

During the two break-ins at the Keighley Golf Club at Keelham Lane, the men forcefully entered and took away four golf buggies. In other items, there were several knives and alcohol. Eventually, the police recovered two of the buggies, which signalled that the group always abandoned the vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that wasn’t the end.

On Friday, the situation heightened. The suspects that night targeted RUFC on Skipton Road. The investigative officers claim that the damage was done due to the break-ins. But unlike before, this time the damage was serious.

ADVERTISEMENT

Realising that the matter was getting out of hand, the police sped up their process. They assessed the CCTV footage outside the club, which got the officers more confused.

A group of males, all dressed in hooded jackets and balaclavas, moved around the club hours after the burglary. Since then, the police have urged the local community to provide any information related to the perpetrators.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While official records do not show the value of the items stolen, there can be estimates made. Based on current market prices, the items were worth between $11k and $18k. Most of it is derived from the buggies, which can cost anywhere from $1,500 to $7,000 each.

Since the robbery, the Keighley Golf Club has come into immediate attention. Founded in 1904, the club is believed to have one of the best parkland courses in the Bradford area. The club also holds historic significance as it was renovated by W.H. Fowler in the early 1920s. It was originally a nine-hole course, which was later expanded to 18.

A couple of years ago, a similar crime occurred at the Kings River Golf and Country Club. The venue was vandalized, and multiple items were stolen. In December 2023, the police caught a suspect, Noah Scott, and charged him with vandalism, breaking & entering, larceny, property damage, and theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, police in Keighley say it is still an ongoing investigation. But this incident raises questions about larger fraud and crime happening in the world of golf.

Police warn of rising burglaries at golf clubs

Interestingly, such robberies are not isolated to Keighley. In Hampshire, a 29-year-old man was arrested. He was charged with two counts of burglary after there were reports of theft at Bramshaw Golf Club in Lyndhurst and Sandy Balls Holiday Park in Fordingbridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

In that case, too, more than $9,000 worth of golf equipment was stolen. Here, too, alcohol was included with some cash. The man has since been released on conditional bail.

Then, further north and west, police in Gloucestershire have issued warnings to golf clubs after a similar series of burglaries. The thieves have forcefully entered buildings, smashed trophy cabinets, and stolen silverware. In one case, the men even drove a buggy after stealing its keys.

The exact reason behind such thefts remains unknown, as most of the time, the items are abandoned. But many officers believe that these thieves are carrying out these thefts only to target silver golf trophies, which they scrap off and sell to make some money.