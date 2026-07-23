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Golf Course Suffers Extensive Damage After Youths Target Greens in Overnight Vandalism

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Roshni Dhawan

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Jul 23, 2026 | 5:13 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Golf Course Suffers Extensive Damage After Youths Target Greens in Overnight Vandalism

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Roshni Dhawan

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Jul 23, 2026 | 5:13 PM EDT

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Chunks of turf gouged out of greens or scratched putting surfaces are perhaps the most vivid description of a golf crime scene. Such incidents naturally invite concern and uproar, but late-night trespassers have become an increasingly familiar headache for greenkeepers around the UK. The vandalism episode at Routenburn Golf Club in Ayrshire has members asking how much worse it can get before something changes.

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According to reports by Largs and Millport News, four young boys carrying two sets of golf clubs were caught on CCTV walking past the clubhouse at Routenburn Golf Club on Saturday, July 18. The footage captured the youngsters making their way to the course late at night before taking divots out of the 4th and 14th greens. The tee markers also disappeared overnight.

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CCTV later captured a car believed to have helped the vandals, picking them up at around 10.30 pm and leaving the club grounds. So far, club officials have not been able to identify the youngsters, but the incident coincides with reports that some youngsters have been roaming in the neighborhood after dark during the school holidays.

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The issue has also raised concerns about safety in the neighborhood. While the matter is under investigation, the club has announced that the course is private property and any further vandalism will result in strict action.

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Golf courses already require consistent upkeep and financial input, but such cases of vandalism add another layer of hurdles.

Running an 18-hole course averages well over $800, 000 year in the U.S. once labor, fertilizers, fuel, and equipment are counted. Greenkeeping alone regularly eats up close to half of a U.K. club’s total spend. Repairing a single vandalized green isn’t a quick fix either. It requires regrowing turf, which can take months. Clubs without deep reserves are often forced to choose between raising fees or absorbing the loss.

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For volunteer-run and municipal courses especially, a single overnight attack can undo a season’s worth of careful, expensive upkeep in a matter of hours. That said, Routenburn Golf Club is far from an isolated case. Golf clubs across Britain and the United States have reported a steady rise in nighttime vandalism.

A Pattern Spreading Far Beyond Ayrshire

In February, Royal Eastbourne Golf Club in East Sussex suffered a far heavier blow. Vandals used shovels to dig holes across 12 greens spanning both the historic Devonshire course and the nine-hole Hartington layout.

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The vandals chopped off the turf plugs so they couldn’t simply be placed. The reasons for such incidents are still under investigation, but General Manager Tom Breach called the damage “significant and senseless.” To curb the damage, the club was forced to close the next morning.

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Moreover, in May, South Hadley police in Massachusetts investigated vandalism at Ledges Golf Course. Intruders entered from Side Lane after 9 pm, damaging two greens and wrecking flagpoles. Most recently, the University of Michigan golf course reported an act of vandalism after its greens developed a sudden, unexplained browning near the fringes. Officials initially described it as turf decline before campus police confirmed six days ago that foul play was involved.

Why these incidents keep recurring is harder to pin down. Green-keeping veterans point to a mix of factors: sprawling, largely unfenced properties that are simple to slip into; long summer evenings that give bored teenagers somewhere to gather; and low likelihood of getting caught, since police resources rarely stretch to stationing officers on fairways overnight.

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The clubs have responded by installing CCTV, tightening boundary fences, and posting public appeals for information. But as Routenburn Golf Club’s own case shows, even camera footage doesn’t guarantee identification once darkness and distance blur the picture.

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Roshni Dhawan

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Roshni Dhawan is a Golf Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the financial and human side of the professional game. Her reporting centers on player earnings and tournament economics, from net-worth profiles of pros such as Sahith Theegala to the prize-money breakdown at the 2026 U.S. Open, alongside explainer features that introduce readers to the tour's lesser-known names, including her profile of Harry Higgs. She also reports on everything that define a tournament week, covering on-course conduct, rules decisions, and the fan and media reaction that follows, with much of her 2026 work centered on the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Roshni's background is in research and brand strategy, which informs the accuracy and structure she brings to her coverage. She works methodically, prioritizing verification and the detail that a strong earnings or profile piece depends on.

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Sijo Samuel Paul

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