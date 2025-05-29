LPGA Veteran Calls Out Rory McIlroy for Not Performing His PGA Tour Duties: ‘It’s Part of the Job’

Many in the golf world agree that “the fans would have loved to hear from Rory McIlroy.” After his 2025 PGA Championship collapse, just five weeks after his Grand Slam win, the Irishman refused to speak to the media for all four rounds. Of course, amidst his silence, the world could do nothing but speculate, something that Rory McIlroy considers a “drawback” that stems from his silence. Despite the growing noise against his habit even in the LPGA circuit, McIlroy is likely not to address the media until the U.S. Open, if his 2024 behavior is any indication.

In 2024, the Northern Irishman came close to breaking his 10-year major winless streak. Unfortunately, he missed two short putts in his last three holes, allowing Bryson DeChambeau to secure the win. The result? He did not acknowledge the collapse until ahead of The 2024 Open: “Maybe the one drawback from me not talking [to media] afterwards was that you got three weeks of speculation. ‘He should have done this, should have done that, but we will never know because he didn’t say.’ I trust the people around me. I don’t need to go looking for external counsel.” However, his attitude to sports media does not seem to impress Mel Reid.

During an episode on Quiet Please! With Mel and Kira, the former LPGA star shared what she thinks of this Rory McIlroy habit: “I feel like the guys are talking like, you know, I don’t want to do it straight after, which I totally get. I do get, like, you’re emotional, you’re probably going to say something you don’t want to. I actually, I really do, but I also feel like you’re kind of the reason that you get paid so much. A lot of it is because of the media, yeah, and so in my opinion, I’m like, you guys are making stupid money. Like, I feel like you just need to calm down a minute and do interviews. I’m sorry, I just think that it’s part of the job.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The PGA Tour has never required media interactions from its players, though it encourages them through various programs, such as the 2021 Player Impact Program (PIP). The PIP provided a $40 million fund to reward 10 golfers for generating media attention, with the top player receiving $8 million. Over four years, the PIP distributed a total of $290 million to players. In 2021, 10 players shared $40 million, while 23 players split $100 million in 2022, and 20 players shared another $100 million the following year. In 2024, 10 players divided $50 million. This season, the PIP was replaced by the Player Equity Program (PEP).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA Championship (@pgachampionship) Expand Post

Aside from Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa has also voiced his thoughts about keeping distance from the media. In fact, the PGA Tour player even said, “You know, it might have been a little bit harsh that I don’t owe anyone, but I don’t owe anyone.” However, given the lack of proper conversation, the sole question remains: why do the Tour stars do this? Shane Lowry provided an answer at Augusta National: “I think we need time. I think I need half an hour now to sit there and gather my thoughts.” That makes sense. Take the example of tennis players, who are required to talk to the media; however, they are given half an hour to cool off.

But why do the Tour stars avoid the media so much? Well, social media plays a critical role. The protection also comes from the social media itself, where the golfers don’t need to interact with anyone at all. If they want to relay some information to the fans, they can do so directly through their social media. With the rise of social media use among Tour players, where does the traditional media stand? Take Doug Ferguson, the winner of the PGA America Lifetime Achievement, for instance. The AP writer says, “We don’t see half the crap that they have to do” and excuses this behavior. But when excusing such behavior, the world also misses out on raw statements.

That one time, Phil Mickelson called himself “an idiot” after U.S. Open collapse

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the 2006 U.S. Open, Phil Mickelson was on the brink of making history with Tiger Woods, but instead suffered a shocking collapse, which linked him to Jean Van de Velde’s major championship failures. Needing a par to win on the 72nd hole at Winged Foot, he hit his driver far left and made a risky second shot that struck a tree, resulting in a double bogey. This mistake allowed Geoff Ogilvy to claim victory as the first Australian champion in 25 years.

Several players faltered on the final hole of the 2006 U.S. Open, but Mickelson’s failure stood out. Despite having improved his game by being less aggressive, he chose to use his driver on the 18th tee and nearly hit it out of bounds. His decision to take a risky shot put him in a challenging position, ultimately costing him a chance at a playoff. Despite the failure to achieve his win in the U.S. Open, the former PGA Tour star talked to the media and gave the popular statement: “I still am in shock that I did that. I just can’t believe that I did that. I am such an idiot.” Well, when the PGA Tour stars avoid media interaction right after a major loss, we miss out on these vulnerable but raw feelings in the sports world.