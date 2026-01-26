Golf Fans Rally Behind Jason Day as Scottie Scheffler Overshadows His Career Milestone

As The American Express headed into its final day on Sunday, it was a three-way fight. Si Woo Kim, Scottie Scheffler, and Blades Brown were all potential candidates to pick up the winner’s cheque. With Kim in the lead, most fans thought that the South Korean golfer would run away with the title. Unfortunately for Brown and Kim, Scheffler took matters into his own hands and showed the world why he is the No. 1 golfer. However, as the American champion basked in glory, another PGA Tour star quietly made his mark, with his performance buried under Scheffler’s incredible feat.

Jason Day has been around the PGA Tour since his teens. Putting up impressive performances on a regular basis, the Australian golfer has made quite a name for himself. Participating in The American Express, Day might not have won the title, but he gave Scheffler a pretty good fight. Finishing T2, this was the 12th occasion when Day ended up as the runner-up in a PGA Tour event. And along with it, the 38-year-old also achieved a remarkable milestone. His T2 finish at the AmEx marked the 100th instance of Day finishing within the Top-10.

Surely, this was an awe-inspiring story of coming from behind and stealing the spotlight. Following the conclusion of Round 1, Day was behind his fellow Australian, Min Woo Lee. But as the event ended, the PGA Tour golfer closed with an 8-under 64, climbing 18 spots in his maiden start for the year. Notably, he became the fourth Australian to clinch the prestigious record of 100 top 10 finishes.

The only icons from Australia to have entered the club apart from Day are Bruce Crampton (136), Greg Norman (129), and Adam Scott (115). Naturally, following his historic feat, Day sounded elated. The golfer pointed out that he wanted to achieve the milestone for a long time.

“It’s just another little notch in the cap that you’re very pleased about hitting. You look at some of the careers of the other guys, and you always look at how many wins, top fives, top 10s, top 25s. You don’t want to compare yourself, but you always seem to compare yourself. It’s good to be able to finally get over that little hump, and now the rest is great,” said Day, as per Golf.com.

As news of his incredible achievement went out, the golfing realm heaped immense praise on Day.

Fans happy for Jason Day as he joins elite club

‘The Lads’ posted about Day’s 100th top-10 finish on Instagram and as the post gained traction, fans quickly flocked to the comments section to express their views.

One netizen added how he feels that Day’s main obstacle has been health, not talent. The fan shared his opinion and mentioned if Day can stay injury-free, they feel he still has the skill to be one of the best golfers in the world.

The comment read, “Jason stays healthy he’s still one of the tops in the world. I look to see him back winning in no time! Let’s go Lads!”

Another comment highlighted how Jason Day’s extra practice is paying off, writing, “Those Tuesday practice rounds paying off 😂”. Praising Day for his marvelous achievement, another golf enthusiast commented, “yippeee yahooo!! lads lads lads!”

Showering praise and support towards the golfer while also crediting his team, another Instagram user commented, “Great week JD and team!”

Echoing similar emotion,s PGA Tour coach David Woods chimed in, writing, “Legend 🔥”

With fans and peers celebrating his form and win, Day’s latest milestone feels like a powerful reminder that health and hard work can still put one back among the best.