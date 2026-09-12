Golf Fans Rip Apart Charley Hull, Lottie Woad Over Losing Streak at Solheim Cup

Charley Hull and Lottie Woad have now lost two of their first three matches together at the 2026 Solheim Cup, earning just half a point. On Saturday morning, they suffered their biggest loss yet, losing 6&5. The poor run has fans wondering if Hull and Woad should even play together again, with many growing frustrated after another tough loss.

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Golf reporter Jamie Kennedy captured the strange trajectory of their week in a post on X, written as the match was still unfolding: “Strange week so far for Hull and Woad. Lost 4&3 in foursomes yesterday. Out again this morning… but they have flipped the holes they are teeing off on? Down big again.”

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European captain Anna Nordqvist also tried to change things up. She switched the order of who teed off on the odd and even holes, with Woad starting on the even holes instead of Charley Hull. It was a late attempt to give the pair a fresh start. But it did not work. Alison Lee and Lauren Coughlin were already 4-up after the front nine and kept control of the match. They went on to win 6&5, only the sixth time that score has happened in Solheim Cup history.

A fan wrote, “Such a shame for the superstar of ladies golf…. For me give her the afternoon off and send her out first in singles with a point to prove….” Another fan said, “Looks like their is zero chemistry between them.” A fan added, “Top 2 ranked but it’s just not working. Definitely don’t play them again. Charley looks well off her game.”

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Fans didn’t hold back watching it unfold live. One fan summed up the frustration bluntly: “Putting Hull & Woad out again after they played woeful yesterday is just asking for trouble. Being 6 down after 12 is proof of that! #solheimcup“

Next, a fan was more direct still: “Think it’s time to end this pairing of Hull and Woad.” Another piled on with “Charley Hull stinking up the course again this morning. Poor Lottie Woad.”

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Another fan went further, suggesting a lineup change entirely: “Hull & Woad aren’t gelling, I would rest Hull for this afternoon as she hasn’t been at her best at all and being over played. Play Woad with someone else.”

Watching Sweden’s Maja Stark and Linn Grant thrive in the same event only sharpened the contrast for fans. One fan wrote: “So good from Stark and Grant. Their energy and chemistry a complete contrast to what we’ve seen from Hull and Woad. Surely they’ll be back out in the fourballs!?”

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One fan also voiced frustration with the pairing, “The Hull and Woad pairing are playing terribly,” as the duo continued to struggle at the 2026 Solheim Cup.

To understand why this hurts, it is important to look at what happened before. On Friday morning, Hull and Woad faced Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz in the opening foursomes match. It was one of the biggest matches of the event. Hull had beaten Korda 6&4 in the singles at the 2024 Solheim Cup, but this time the Americans were in control. Korda and Corpuz won 4&3, becoming the first pair in Solheim Cup history to go 5-0-0 together in foursomes. Woad explained what went wrong afterward: “We just lost a bit of momentum at the end of the front nine. They made a couple birdies, and we missed some good chances. I think once you lose momentum, it can be tough to come back.”

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The afternoon fourballs looked like a chance for Hull and Woad to bounce back. They took a 3-up lead after 11 holes against Yealimi Noh and Angel Yin. But they could not hold on. Their opponents came back, and the match ended in a half-point for both teams.

That is why Nordqvist’s decision to use Charley Hull and Woad together for a third straight session surprised many people. After two difficult matches, Saturday’s result looked less like bad luck and more like a growing problem for the pair.

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Despite the record-tying loss, fan criticism, and just half a point from three matches, Nordqvist has decided to keep Hull and Woad together. According to the LPGA’s official tee times, Hull and Woad will play Saturday afternoon’s fourballs against Yealimi Noh and Andrea Lee at 1:20 PM. This will be their fourth straight match together. GolfMagic also confirmed that Nordqvist has kept faith in the pair despite their poor results. The USA has also made a big change, with Nelly Korda and the unbeaten Alison Lee both sitting out this session. Now, Nordqvist is hoping Hull and Woad can finally find their form, even as fans continue to call for the partnership to be split.

Two late collapses and a record-tying loss in three sessions is a tough run for any team. It is even more surprising because Hull and Woad are two of Europe’s best players. Hull is a three-time Solheim Cup winner and reached a career-high No. 3 in the world earlier this year. Woad is one of the young stars in women’s golf and is playing in her first Solheim Cup.

If Hull and Woad lose Saturday afternoon’s fourballs, they will have gone winless in four straight matches together, leaving Nordqvist with a tough call before Sunday’s singles: stick with the pairing one more time or break it up for good.