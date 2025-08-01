2025 AIG Women’s Open: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

The AIG Women’s Open, one of the five major championships in women’s golf, is currently underway at the iconic Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales. This is the 49th edition of the prestigious event, and this year is the first time it is being staged in Wales. Last year, it was hosted at the iconic St.Andrews, where Lydia Ko earned her third major title of her career. This year’s edition features a stacked field, with rookies like Lottie Woad among established names such as Nelly Korda and Minjee Lee, all eyeing the coveted title.