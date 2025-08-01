brand-logo
brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Golf

2025 AIG Women’s Open: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

ByVrinda Yadav

Aug 1, 2025 | 6:30 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The AIG Women’s Open, one of the five major championships in women’s golf, is currently underway at the iconic Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales. This is the 49th edition of the prestigious event, and this year is the first time it is being staged in Wales. Last year, it was hosted at the iconic St.Andrews, where Lydia Ko earned her third major title of her career. This year’s edition features a stacked field, with rookies like Lottie Woad among established names such as Nelly Korda and Minjee Lee, all eyeing the coveted title.

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

"Is the strong Japanese presence a sign of a new era in women's golf dominance?"

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved

logo

Your premium golf digest for exclusive stories, insights, and highlights.