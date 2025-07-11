2025 American Century Championship: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Get ready for thrilling action! The 36th edition of the American Century Championship is live at the picturesque Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, from July 11-13. This iconic course, designed by George Fazio in 1968 and renovated by Tom Fazio, features a lush green lawn and stunning views of Lake Tahoe and the surrounding mountains. With its rich history and challenging layout, the stage is set for an unforgettable golf showdown. But what will the winner take from this scenic location?

Although a lot is at stake at the 2025 American Century Championship, the event has a different pay structure than the PGA Tour or LIV Golf. The 2025 American Century Championship features a $750,000 purse, with the winner claiming $150,000—over 20% of the total—if they are a professional. The tournament uses a modified Stableford scoring system, where the player who accumulates the most points after 54 holes wins. In the event of a tie, a sudden-death playoff will determine the champion.

And now it gets a little tricky. Some players compete as amateurs, following the Rules of Golf, which prohibit them from accepting prize money. However, unlike traditional professional events, this tournament awards prizes based on actual finishing positions. If an amateur ties with a professional, the professional receives the prize for the tied position instead of the full amount for that position, as is customary in professional events.

Now that it’s clear how the purse distribution will work at the 2025 American Century Championship, here’s a complete purse breakdown:

1 $150,000 2 $70,000 3 $40,000 4 $31,250 5 $25,000 6 $23,125 7 $20,625 8 $16,250 9 $15,000 10 $13,750 11 $12,500 12 $11,875 13 $11,500 14 $11,125 15 $10,938 16 $10,625 17 $10,250 18 $9,625 19 $9,375 20 $9,000 21 $8,750 22 $8,563 23 $8,250 24 $7,938 25 $7,688 26 $7,375 27 $7,094 28 $6,844 29 $6,563 30 $6,250

Now that we’ve covered the prize money breakdown for the American Century Championship, here are some of the biggest stars competing at Lake Tahoe’s Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

Annika Sorenstam says, “things have got to go my way” at the 2025 American Century Championship

In 2024, although Annika Sorenstam finished 3rd at the American Century Championship (ACC), she says she is just happy to be included among the elite field at this year’s ACC. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have a few goals up her sleeve. “Things have got to go my way, start to finish. I’ve had some good rounds. But I’ve had some mediocre rounds,” Sorenstam said. She also added that it is “great to be here. I just enjoy playing with them. We have a good time. The whole family and friends are here. It’s a celebration of golf and certainly a great summer week to be here.”

Along with Sorenstam, another big name will likely attract the fans’ attention: the defending champion, Mardy Fish. Fish seized the opportunity during Curry’s absence last year, claiming his second Lake Tahoe title; his first was in 2020. Now, he says he does not like the pressure that comes with being a defending champion. Ahead of the 2025 ACC, a smiling Fish said, “I don’t like that, and I walk around and people say, ‘I put money on you, I put money on you.’ That’s a lot of pressure. I’m not that good.”

But Fish is likely to feel added pressure from the presence of Steph Curry, the 2023 American Century Championship winner. Just like Fish and Sorenstam, Curry also expressed his excitement on returning to the ACC event. Ahead of the Friday round, he said, “American Century has always done an amazing job putting on a great tournament, a great vibe. The energy out here is ridiculous. I missed it last year. Happy to be back.” Curry missed the ACC last year to compete in the Paris Summer Olympics. In 2023, he won the ACC with a score of 75 points.

Aside from these stars, the 2025 American Century Championship boasts a star-studded lineup, featuring Joe Pavelski, Tony Romo, and John Smoltz, among others. Tune in to see these sports icons in action and cast your prediction for who’ll take home the win this year!