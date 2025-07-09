2025 Amundi Evian Championship: Weather Reports For All Four Rounds Explored

It’s a major week for the women as the top golfers in the world convene in France to tee off at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. Being hosted at the Evian Resort Golf Club since its inception, it is the only major played on continental European soil. The major championship will take place from July 10 to 13 in Évian-les-Bains, a beautiful town between the French Alps and Lake Geneva. With a field of 132 of the world’s best women golfers, including defending champion Ayaka Furue and World No.1 Nelly Korda, this week promises a neck-and-neck competition.

The major was originally established on the Ladies European Tour (LET), and the tournament was co-sanctioned by the LPGA in 2000. It is one of the two majors on the LET and boasts a prize fund of $8 million, with $1.2 million going out to the winner. The championship will unfold over four intense days of 72‑hole stroke play, beginning Thursday, July 10, on the par 71 course. The full field of 132 players will be narrowed down after 36 holes, and only the top 70 players and ties will move to the weekend. This week will be a demanding test for players, as beyond skill alone, the unpredictable alpine weather will add another layer of challenge.

Last year, we saw the second round being halted mid-round due to thunderstorms and dangerous weather. But the weather this week appears to be mostly warm and dry. During the first round, players will be welcomed with nice, long periods of sunshine. There is a zero-percent probability of thunderstorms, and the temperature will be around 71 ° F, according to Accuweather. The humidity is expected to be fairly decent and around 56% during the day, but players must be prepared with a good hydration strategy in place.

The second day, too, has a similar temperature of 71 ° F and is expected to be sunny and pleasant for golfing. Given the course’s position by Lake Geneva, the wind will be the most important factor to take into account on all four days. While the mornings may be calm, players must cope with shifting winds, as they can expect wind gusts to go up to 30 km/h on the first day and 22 km/h on the second. And with crosswinds, players might often find their drives in thick rough or placed at tight angles to the greens. Most players will be required to keep their ball flight low, with a piercing shot trajectory to combat the swirling winds. The wind will also alter club selection on par‑3s and fairway shots, making precision and adaptability essential.

Weather forecast for the weekend at the 2025 Evian Championship

While players will mostly experience warm and dry conditions, the strategy must remain flexible to sudden rain and lightning threats. During the third round, players might witness a slight increase in temperature to 73° F and can even experience more humidity at almost 60%. Cloud cover might begin to build up to 9%, and this might be the day that will shift momentum and player strategy. As players reach the third day, the greens and fairways will be extremely firm because of the sunny spells, and players can expect their ball to run farther. Players will need to be careful with their lag putting and approach shots, as the faster greens might add more bounce and less spin to their shots.

On the final day, players might expect a sudden shift in the conditions. While the temperature is expected to be at a high of 75°F, there will be periods of showers amid the sunny spells. The weather is expected to be humid, and the cloud cover will be high at almost 40% on Sunday. If the conditions are saturated, it will reduce roll on the fairways and greens, and it will drastically change player strategy heading into the crucial moments of the major championship. Soft greens allow aggressive pin‑seeking shots, but they will also test short‑game recovery.

All in all, the course features tight fairways, undulating greens, and strategically placed hazards that reward accuracy and thoughtful shot-making. While the weather can swing from benign sunshine to rain and wind in hours, players who adapt their club selection, shot shape, and course management to match the conditions will hold the edge at the Evian Championship this week.